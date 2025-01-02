Dr. Asli Samanci Receives Asia-Pacific Women Entrepreneur Award for Sustainability and Innovation

Dr Asli Samanci, a food scientist, entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of BEE&YOU, has been honoured with the Asia-Pacific Women Entrepreneur Award by the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI). This accolade celebrates her remarkable contributions to innovation, sustainability, and ethical business practices in the natural health sector.

Dr Samanci is a highly experienced food scientist with a master’s degree and a doctorate in biology, specialising in apiculture and bee-derived products. With over two decades of expertise, she has authored numerous scientific papers and books focusing on the health benefits of bee products, their authenticity and origin, and the development of natural supplements and skincare solutions. Her contributions extend to coordinating European-level research and development projects and securing patents for her unique innovations in the natural health industry.

BEE&YOU was established with the mission of providing natural and effective solutions that support health while protecting the environment. The company’s journey began when Dr Samanci’s son was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. Upon receiving a recommendation for propolis to enhance his immune system, Dr Samanci found that available products lacked authenticity or efficacy. Drawing on her expertise in bee products and her husband’s beekeeping knowledge, she resolved to create a reliable solution herself.

Raw propolis, in its natural state, contains beeswax, which makes it indigestible for humans. To overcome this challenge, Dr Samanci developed a specialised extraction process in her laboratory. This method removes beeswax while retaining the bioactive compounds essential for health. The process, now patented, is recognised as the only patented propolis extraction method in the United States. It ensures that BEE&YOU Propolis Extract is distinguished by its purity, bioavailability, and effectiveness.

Under Dr Samanci’s leadership, BEE&YOU has evolved into a globally respected brand offering a diverse range of natural products manufactured in FDA-registered facilities. These facilities are also certified by BRC, IFS, SEDEX, and Organic standards, ensuring top-quality and safety for food, supplements, and cosmetics.

A key component of BEE&YOU’s success is its innovative Contracted Beekeeping Model, which promotes sustainability and ethical sourcing. Collaborating with over 5,000 beekeepers managing 550,000 hives, the company provides essential support in the form of new hives, equipment, and training. This model ensures sustainable practices, supports beekeepers’ livelihoods, and protects bee populations and their ecosystems.

Today, BEE&YOU’s products are available in over 40 countries and have garnered more than 85 awards for innovation and ethical business practices.

The Asia-Pacific Women Entrepreneur Award underscores Dr Samanci’s achievement in establishing a company that upholds quality, sustainability, and social responsibility. Through her expertise in food science and dedication to natural health solutions, she has positioned BEE&YOU as a leader in the industry.