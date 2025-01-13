Lisa Skeffington, UK’s Women’s Psychotherapist of the Year, Launches Empowered Momentum Community

Lisa Skeffington, MNCP, SQHP, the Founder of Empowered Momentum Ltd and renowned as a “Self-Esteem Expert and Inner Child Whisperer,” has turned her personal experiences of trauma into a mission to support high-achieving women battling Imposter Syndrome and burnout.

Recently named Women’s Psychotherapist of the Year 2024/25 and featured in Woman & Home’s ‘50 Amazing Women over 50’ Awards, Lisa is launching the Empowered Momentum Community. This initiative aims to provide meaningful support to women suffering from the toll of emotional wounds, layers of abuse, and the pressures of living behind a mask of success.

Lisa’s journey began in a home marked by domestic violence, where she endured years of emotional and psychological abuse. After escaping at 18, she worked to rebuild her life but carried the scars of her past, struggling with feelings of inadequacy and fear of exposure. Her recovery was a turning point, teaching her the power of self-belief and compassion. Over 27 years, Lisa has dedicated her career to empowering thousands of women globally through her unique psychodynamic mentoring, combining psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, and bespoke life-skills training.

Lisa explained, “I’m here to support women to live empowered and unmasked, welcoming them safely under my wing with the actual proper help they’ve been seeking but not finding until now – disillusioned and feeling hopeless, after experiencing talking therapies that have too often felt superficial.

“For too long, high-powered women have felt the need to hide their true selves behind a mask of perfection and achievement. They’re celebrated for their success but often suffer in silence, feeling overwhelmed, anxious, unheard, and emotionally downtrodden. I’ve been there! Just trying to keep that train on the tracks, one day at a time. I understand what it feels like to look like you’re smashing it on the outside whilst battling internal struggles of not feeling good enough – that no one sees. That’s why I’m passionate about empowering these women to step into the truth of who they are. When they embrace their self-worth and remove the mask, they unlock a power and freedom within themselves they doubted was ever possible.”

The Empowered Momentum Community is free to join and includes an optional VIP Membership (£997 + VAT annually) offering additional resources, such as Lisa’s 12-week self-study course From Anxious to Empowered, her book of the same name, weekly Q&A sessions, a personal self-esteem audit, and exclusive discounts on events and programmes. VIP Membership is limited to 100 spaces to ensure a personalised experience for participants.

Lisa’s approach, featured in Forbes, Psychologies, and Woman & Home, has transformed lives through her acclaimed programmes, including Remove the Mask – Without Excuse or Apology. For more information or to join, visit empoweredmomentum.com/community-membership.