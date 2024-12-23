Organic Herbal Remedies Welcomes Herbfarmacy Skincare Brand

Organic Herbal Remedies has expanded its product range by acquiring the Herbfarmacy Skincare collection, which includes certified organic face creams, moisturisers, healing balms, and oils. These products will complement the company’s existing offerings of organic tinctures and dried herbs.

After more than 40 years of cultivating and producing herbal products, Paul Richards of Herbfarmacy Ltd has decided to focus exclusively on herbal medicine. As part of this transition, the Herbfarmacy Skincare brand will now be managed by Fiona Durning of Organic Herbal Remedies Ltd.

Fiona, who developed a passion for herbs while working alongside her father in their family business, has played a key role in marketing organic tinctures and dried herbs to a new generation of customers. Her dedication to high-quality, organic products aligns perfectly with the values of Herbfarmacy.

Fiona Durning commented: “The Herbfarmacy Skincare brand is the perfect addition to our range of organic tinctures and dried herbs. The combined range provides the perfect offer to the health food and beauty trade markets. Look out for wonderful new organic skincare products in the coming months and years.”

With a creative flair and a background in finance, Fiona is enthusiastic about taking on this new chapter in her career. As a mother of two young daughters, she is passionate about teaching them sustainable living principles, from adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle to using organic, toxin-free products.

The Herbfarmacy brand will continue to uphold its earth-conscious values, maintaining its commitment to wholesome organic ingredients and opposing animal testing. The herbs and flowers used in Herbfarmacy products will still be grown on the Herefordshire herb farm by its founder, Paul Richards.

Bringing her energy, creativity, and curiosity to the table, along with her care for the natural world, Fiona is looking forward to continuing developing and expanding Herbfarmacy’s high-quality, organic skincare products.