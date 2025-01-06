NYC Influencer and TV Personality Lisa Ramos Brings Global Appeal to the UK

Lisa Ramos, a prominent influencer celebrated for her expertise in fashion and beauty, is now splitting her time between New York City and the UK. Her transatlantic move sets the stage for her to make a significant impact on the UK’s beauty, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. As Lisa adapts to her new part-time home, her growing presence is expected to captivate British audiences and attract collaborations with brands and publications eager to leverage her international appeal.

“I’m thrilled to be in the UK! I’m so excited to explore the fashion and beauty scene and collaborate with amazing brands to introduce my audience to new perspectives and trends,” says Lisa Ramos.

Lisa’s UK relocation coincides with her husband, Christian Wade, rejoining the Gallagher Premiership with Gloucester Rugby, marking his first appearance since his career in the NFL. This move presents brands with a unique opportunity to connect with Lisa’s diverse, international audience. Her keen understanding of both American and British cultures makes her an ideal collaborator for brands and publications aiming to bridge these markets. Lisa’s core audience, women aged 25-40 who value her style and insights, provides access to a highly sought-after demographic.

Lisa initially gained widespread recognition as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model in 2009, where her distinctive personality and narrative resonated with viewers. She later expanded her reach by showcasing her wit and charm on MTV’s comedic series Guy Code in 2011, solidifying her reputation within the entertainment industry.

In recent years, Lisa has transitioned into the digital space, building a substantial online presence. With over 317,000 Instagram followers worldwide, she shares authentic and relatable content focusing on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Her ability to connect with her audience has made her a trusted voice in the industry.

Lisa’s global following has opened doors to collaborations with leading UK beauty brands, further establishing her as an influential figure in fashion and beauty. Her partnerships with renowned brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Augustinus Bader, and Elemis highlight her credibility and her ability to shape trends on both sides of the Atlantic. Beyond showcasing products, Lisa delivers compelling narratives that offer her audience expert insights and relatable personal recommendations.

Brands and publications are encouraged to collaborate with Lisa Ramos to engage her active, international audience. Her cultural fluency and genuine storytelling make her an invaluable partner for impactful, cross-cultural campaigns.

