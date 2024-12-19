Wrap Up Christmas Shopping with Racing Club’s Exciting Last-Minute Gift

With Royal Mail’s final delivery deadlines looming, time is running short to finish off your Christmas shopping. Luckily, Racing Club has the perfect last-minute gift idea – and it doesn’t require any wrapping or shipping.

This festive season, Racing Club is offering a unique opportunity: shares in a racehorse. It’s an exhilarating gift for anyone scrambling to finalise their Christmas list. Starting from just £25 per share and going up to an exclusive VIP ownership tier at £10,000, this digital gift is delivered directly to the recipient’s inbox – no need for a stamp or sticky tape.

“Royal Mail’s final delivery date is fast approaching, but with Racing Club’s digital racehorse shares, you can skip the stress of late deliveries and wrapping altogether,” says Richard Jaques, Director and Co-Founder of Racing Club. “This unique gift is hassle-free and brings the thrill of race days straight to their inbox. Unlike socks or generic gift cards, this is a thoughtful, personalised gift, far removed from the typical last-minute options that often lack the care and consideration of a well-chosen present.”

“For anyone racing to finish their Christmas shopping, racehorse shares are the perfect choice. They’re quick to give, unforgettable to receive, and provide excitement that lasts well beyond the holiday season,” Jaques adds.

This year, Racing Club’s syndicate has introduced several exclusive Christmas packages , making the excitement of racehorse ownership accessible at a fraction of the cost:

Christmas Package (£199): Includes Wendigo, Handlethekettle, Spirit of Summer, Tiny Rebel, and a Racing Club Scarf – saving £49.

Includes Wendigo, Handlethekettle, Spirit of Summer, Tiny Rebel, and a Racing Club Scarf – saving £49. Christmas Package (£99): Includes Handlethekettle, Tiny Rebel, and a Racing Club Scarf – saving £38.

Includes Handlethekettle, Tiny Rebel, and a Racing Club Scarf – saving £38. Wendigo Christmas Deal (£100): Includes Wendigo, a Racing Club Scarf, and a printed welcome pack – saving £4.99.

Includes Wendigo, a Racing Club Scarf, and a printed welcome pack – saving £4.99. Handlethekettle Christmas Deal (£100): Includes Handlethekettle, a Racing Club Gin Bottle, and a printed welcome pack – saving £4.99.

Includes Handlethekettle, a Racing Club Gin Bottle, and a printed welcome pack – saving £4.99. Handlethekettle Christmas Deal 2 (£75): Includes Handlethekettle, a Racing Club Scarf, and a printed welcome pack – saving £4.99.

Includes Handlethekettle, a Racing Club Scarf, and a printed welcome pack – saving £4.99. Tiny Rebel Christmas Deal (£60): Includes Tiny Rebel, a Racing Club Baseball Cap with Mesh, and a printed welcome pack – saving £4.99.

Additionally, Racing Club offers the following multi-horse packages:

Horse Package 1 (£125): Includes Wendigo, Handlethekettle, and Blackwaterfoot – saving £20.

Includes Wendigo, Handlethekettle, and Blackwaterfoot – saving £20. Horse Package 2 (£125): Includes Wendigo, Blackwaterfoot, and Dunstan – saving £35.

Alternatively, gift cards are available, giving the recipient full freedom to pick which shares to invest in.

Racing Club prides itself on building a strong sense of community among its members. Owners receive weekly updates on their horses, ballots for owner badges, stable visits, and a share of any prize money won. Additionally, they gain access to exclusive events, including hospitality at Wembley Stadium, the O2 Arena in London, and various racecourses.