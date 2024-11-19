Poundland Founder Supports Initiative to Boost Franchising in the UK

Steven Smith, the founder of Poundland and a renowned entrepreneur, is lending his support to a significant new initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of franchising in the UK. Franchise Angels is the brainchild of Joel Bissitt, a leading franchising entrepreneur & founder of Infinity Business Growth Network, Franchise UK & the Quality Franchise Association.

Joining Bissitt in this initiative are Ian Townsend, an entrepreneur with extensive expertise in franchising law and the COO of the Quality Franchise Association, alongside Smith himself. Franchise Angels will focus on investing in businesses that have already demonstrated a successful model and strong brand identity. They will collaborate with business owners to provide full franchising support, assistance with day-to-day operations, and guidance on exit strategies. Businesses chosen for the initiative will have the chance to pitch their ideas to Franchise Angels during a “Dragons’ Den” style event, following an initial application process.

Joel Bissitt, Founder of Franchise Angels, said: “We have a great combination of skills & experience in our team including investing, legal & franchising. I am delighted that someone of Steven’s stature is supporting this initiative, supporting the growth of small businesses & flying the flag for UK entrepreneurship.”

Steven Smith added: “Success is not just about what you accomplish in your life, it’s about what you inspire others to do. I am therefore delighted to support this project & look forward to supporting ambitious entrepreneurs.”