SafeHarbor Employers Alliance Appoints Cameron Keeney as Chief Safety Officer, Reinforcing Dedication to Safety and Worker Well-being

SafeHarbor Employers Alliance, a pioneering provider of AI-powered safety and workers’ compensation solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Cameron Keeney as its Chief Safety Officer. With more than ten years of experience within the oil and gas sector, Cameron brings a wealth of practical expertise in safety protocols, injury prevention, and case management to this pivotal role, further advancing SafeHarbor’s mission to safeguard workers and enhance workplace safety standards.

Cameron’s rise to safety leadership has been shaped by both his professional accomplishments and personal experiences. After enduring a workplace injury himself, Cameron developed a profound commitment to improving safety measures for others. This passion has been a driving force in his career and leadership approach. Among his many achievements, he played a vital role in transforming a startup oil and gas service company from a single-rig operation into an eight-rig enterprise generating annual revenues of £12 million. At SafeHarbor, Cameron will spearhead efforts to strengthen safety engagement and implement protocols that prioritise employee welfare, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of SafeHarbor Employers Alliance, commended Cameron’s appointment, stating, “Cameron brings both a professional and personal commitment to safety that aligns perfectly with our vision for SafeHarbor. His strategic approach and deep industry experience will be instrumental as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for workplace safety. I’m confident that Cameron’s leadership will drive real change, ensuring our clients can rely on SafeHarbor for the most effective and compassionate safety management available.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter, Cameron Keeney said, “Joining SafeHarbor as Chief Safety Officer is an incredible opportunity to advance a cause I am deeply passionate about. My personal experiences have taught me the importance of providing both preventative and responsive safety measures. At SafeHarbor, I look forward to building upon the company’s innovative foundation to create solutions that not only protect employees but also foster a culture of accountability and care. Together, we’ll empower small businesses to prioritise safety while reducing costs and improving compliance.”

With Cameron Keeney’s addition to its leadership team, SafeHarbor Employers Alliance strengthens its commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in creating safer workplaces. Cameron’s emphasis on case management and worker advocacy will further enhance the company’s Safety Engagement Software, Virtual MD Triage, and Comprehensive Claims Management services, ensuring that SafeHarbor continues to deliver safety solutions traditionally reserved for larger enterprises.

For further information about SafeHarbor Employers Alliance and its groundbreaking safety solutions, visit https://safeharborea.com/ or email [email protected].