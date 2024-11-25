Bradford Care Provider Hosts Star-Studded Christmas Ball to Raise Funds for Rob Burrow MND Centre

Clayton-based care organisation, Care2Care (Yorkshire) Ltd, is organising a special charity Christmas ball on Friday 29th November to support the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal at Leeds Hospital.

The event will take place at the prestigious Coniston Hotel near Skipton and will include a live conversation featuring former Leeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward, a close friend of Rob Burrow, alongside ex-Huddersfield Town footballer Marcus Stewart, who is living with motor neurone disease and actively campaigns to raise awareness of the condition.

A highlight of the evening will be a charity auction, offering exclusive items that cannot usually be purchased, hosted by former Bath Rugby and Wasps player Charlie Beech, who will act as both auctioneer and compere for the event.

Phill Lautman, Chief Operating Officer of Care2Care, commented: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our charity ball on 29th November. It’s 10 years since Care2Care was established and 2024 has been great for us, so if we can celebrate that in style while raising money for a good cause, it’s a brilliant way to wrap up the year.”

Rob Burrow, a Leeds Rhinos legend and one of the Super League’s most successful players, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019. He and his teammate Kevin Sinfield devoted themselves to raising awareness of the condition, earning both players CBEs for their dedication. Rob sadly passed away earlier this year, but his legacy continues to inspire fundraising efforts like this event.

Care2Care, which provides specialised in-home care across Bradford and West Yorkshire, has seen significant growth over the past two years, particularly in its complex care offerings.

The Care2Care Christmas Charity Ball will be held at the Coniston Hotel, a luxury venue set within a 1,400-acre estate in North Yorkshire, boasting facilities such as a fishing lake, clay shooting, and a state-of-the-art spa.

Michelle Wood, Corporate & Events Manager at the Coniston Hotel, shared: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event at the Coniston Hotel to help raise funds for such a worthy cause that is close to so many people’s hearts; and we’re really looking forward to welcoming all the guests to what is set to be a great night!”

Guests at the ball can enjoy a three-course Christmas dinner, live music, and dancing late into the night. Alongside the auction and the special guest discussion, the event will feature a raffle to support the MS Society. Proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease through Leeds Hospital Charity.

For tickets and further details about the event, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thefirmament/1444696 or follow Care2Care on social media. Alternatively, enquiries can be directed to the event organiser via email: [email protected].