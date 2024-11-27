Aspire UCS Tackles Skills Gap with Veterinary Ultrasound Training Phantom

Wrexham-based Aspire UCS, a leader in veterinary imaging, has introduced a groundbreaking training phantom designed to close the skills gap in veterinary ultrasound education.

Established in 2016 by Angie Lloyd-Jones and Julie Burnage, Aspire UCS draws on human healthcare expertise to provide veterinary professionals with accessible, high-quality ultrasound training. Their innovative phantom, launched at the London Vet Show this month, offers a safe environment for skill development, addressing inconsistencies in ultrasound usage within the industry.

Aspire UCS empowers veterinary practices to fully utilise their ultrasound equipment, reducing the need for unnecessary procedures and improving diagnostic outcomes. Many vets struggle with under-utilised tools due to limited training, and Aspire UCS is committed to changing this through expert mentorship and guidance.

Founders Angie and Julie bring a wealth of experience, with 85 years in Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound and an additional 15 years in veterinary ultrasound education. Their qualifications in Diagnostic Radiography and Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound are paired with leadership and service-development expertise, ensuring a robust approach to training.

The pair faced scepticism when transitioning from human healthcare to the veterinary field. However, their extensive knowledge has proven to be a vital asset. For instance, their emphasis on rigorous training mirrors the legal requirements for human sonographers in the UK to report on their findings.

Aspire UCS’s impact is recognised internationally. In 2022, their veterinary ultrasound guidelines were endorsed by leading organisations. Additionally, the team was invited to contribute to the European Association of Veterinary Imaging Professionals (EAVIP), which will host its first conference in Barcelona in 2025.

Their flagship ‘Sonographer on Your Shoulder’ programme provides veterinary professionals worldwide with accessible, high-quality mentorship. Aspire UCS has supported vets across the globe, including in Dubai, Pakistan, and Spain, with their unique training methods.

Angie and Julie’s unwavering commitment includes reinvesting over £100,000 into Aspire UCS while forgoing salaries to ensure its continued growth. This dedication has earned them over 85 five-star Google reviews and a growing reputation for excellence.

For details, visit www.aspireucs.com or email [email protected].