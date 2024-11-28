Pavegen’s Solar+ Tile Launches in UAE: Harnessing Footsteps and Sunlight for 30-Fold Energy Boost

Pavegen, the renowned global leader in kinetic energy technology, has introduced its latest innovation, the Solar+ tile, at the Liveable Cities conference in Dubai, UAE. This cutting-edge smart flooring solution combines solar energy with kinetic energy from footsteps, delivering up to 30 times more power under optimal conditions compared to its predecessor. By merging these energy sources, Pavegen is set to empower smart city developers, businesses, and brands with valuable insights, data, and interactive experiences around the clock.

The Solar+ tile is a significant addition to Pavegen’s suite of sustainable technology solutions, turning everyday movement into a source of clean energy. Designed to educate, engage, and empower users, the Solar+ tile provides a dynamic way for individuals and organisations to contribute to sustainability goals. The innovative product, the company’s most powerful yet, advances its mission of creating meaningful, people-powered connections.

By integrating solar panels, the Solar+ tile allows for continuous energy generation during the day, even in areas of low footfall. At night, the tiles maintain their functionality by harvesting kinetic energy from footsteps. This dual-energy system expands the potential use cases, including powering off-grid energy storage and supporting the infrastructure for e-transport within urban environments.

The tile’s re-engineered design also boasts a 30% reduction in carbon footprint, thanks to its streamlined substructure that uses fewer raw materials while delivering superior performance.

To date, Pavegen’s technology has captured over one billion footsteps across diverse global locations, from bustling public areas in London to sports arenas in the United States and transport hubs in Australia and Hong Kong. The system gathers data effortlessly, providing businesses and organisations with actionable insights. Pavegen’s experiential installations have been embraced by high-profile clients such as HSBC, Ford, and Google, offering engaging, sustainable solutions in urban spaces. With its modular design, the Solar+ system is seamlessly adaptable to any city environment.

“Pavegen has been a pioneer in the world of exciting, sustainable technology that harnesses movement, to move people, in some of the most iconic locations in the world. The launch of Solar+ means we can power even more applications, gather better data and create even more impactful experiences that connect communities, businesses and brands with ESG goals,” said Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder and CEO of Pavegen.

“The sun is always shining in our key markets in the Middle East, and we thought to make the most of this abundant energy source alongside the kinetic element of Pavegen. Now people can walk the walk for climate change and ‘walk on the sun’ with Solar+,” he added.

By incorporating solar energy, the Solar+ tile builds on the strengths of its predecessor, enabling Pavegen to support even more ambitious smart city projects, from charging electric mobility solutions to supplying energy back to the grid.