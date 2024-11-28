Gopher Zero Unveils Carbon Reduction Tool to Support SMEs on Their Net Zero Journey

Wales-based cleantech start-up Gopher Zero has launched an innovative online Carbon Reduction Plan (CRP) tool aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) meet the growing demand for sustainability reporting. This affordable and easy-to-use digital solution empowers SMEs to remain competitive in the evolving net-zero economy.

In just 30 minutes, businesses can create a compliant, publicly accessible CRP, meeting essential criteria for public sector contract bids and collaborations with larger organisations. By eliminating the high costs typically associated with consultancy services, Gopher Zero enables SMEs to prioritise growth while achieving sustainability objectives.

“Pressure is building on SMEs to show a clear plan for net zero,” said Mat Thomson, Co-founder of Gopher Zero. “Our tool helps small businesses win business and empowers them to plan confidently for an affordable route to net zero.”

The effectiveness of Gopher Zero’s CRP tool is already evident. Tim O’Callaghan of Electric Places Corby, shared: “Gopher Zero has saved the SMEs we’ve worked with the challenge of creating Carbon Reduction Plans from scratch. Gopher’s calculations deliver a clear, actionable five-year roadmap for cutting emissions.”

Key Features of Gopher Zero’s CRP Tool

Gopher Zero’s platform provides more than just compliant CRPs—it equips SMEs with actionable strategies to enhance sustainability efforts:

Energy Savings: Advanced analytics identify opportunities to reduce energy consumption, enhancing efficiency and lowering costs.

Advanced analytics identify opportunities to reduce energy consumption, enhancing efficiency and lowering costs. EV Transition: Bespoke guidance supports businesses in adopting electric vehicles, streamlining the shift to green mobility.

Bespoke guidance supports businesses in adopting electric vehicles, streamlining the shift to green mobility. Solar Optimisation: Location-specific data evaluates the feasibility and financial benefits of solar energy investments, facilitating informed decisions about renewable solutions.

Enabling SMEs to Access Green Finance

In addition to ensuring compliance, Gopher Zero’s platform helps SMEs unlock funding opportunities for clean technology initiatives. By demonstrating the financial value of sustainable practices, businesses can attract support from landlords, banks, and other key stakeholders.

With over five million SMEs in the UK accounting for around half of total business emissions, Gopher Zero’s mission is to make sustainability both practical and attainable for small businesses nationwide.