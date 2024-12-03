Lime Licensing Group and FSB Join Forces to Promote Franchising for UK Small Businesses

Lime Licensing Group, a renowned franchise consultancy with over 20 years of expertise in facilitating brand expansion across the UK, has announced a pivotal collaboration with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). This alliance is designed to empower small business owners by providing comprehensive support for those aiming to grow through franchising.

Through this partnership, FSB members will gain access to bespoke franchise consultancy services, educational tools, and essential legal resources to explore franchising as a viable growth model. Lime Licensing Group and FSB are committed to addressing challenges at every stage of the franchising process, from concept development and marketing to franchisee recruitment and ongoing assistance.

Combining the expertise of both organisations, the initiative seeks to make franchising a more achievable and lucrative avenue for small business growth across the UK.

Key initiatives include:

Workshops and educational materials: Lime Licensing Group will collaborate with FSB to offer workshops, webinars, and franchise-specific content throughout 2025. These sessions will provide business owners with a deeper understanding of franchising's benefits and complexities.

Practical franchising support: For businesses ready to franchise, Lime Licensing Group will deliver tailored services, including developing bespoke franchise models and recruiting suitable franchisees, to ensure confident and successful expansion both domestically and internationally.

Andy Cheetham, CEO of Lime Licensing Group, said, “Franchising is one of the most effective growth strategies for small businesses, and this partnership with FSB aligns perfectly with our mission to support small business owners across the UK. We’re thrilled to provide FSB members with resources and expertise tailored specifically to the unique challenges and opportunities they will encounter in franchising.”

Caroline Lavelle, Chief Commercial Officer of FSB, added, “We are committed to helping small businesses thrive, and this partnership with Lime Licensing Group is another step toward empowering our members with innovative growth solutions. Franchising offers a fantastic opportunity for business expansion, and together with Lime Licensing Group, we look forward to helping more UK small businesses reach their full potential.”

The partnership is officially launched today, with FSB members encouraged to explore the initial exclusive resources available to them. Small businesses interested in franchising are invited to connect with Lime Licensing Group or FSB for more information.

About Lime Licensing Group:



Lime Licensing Group is the UK’s largest franchise consultancy with branches around the UK and extensive experience helping businesses expand through the franchise model. For more information, visit www.limelicensinggroup.co.uk

About FSB:



As the UK’s largest business support group, FSB is the voice of the UK’s small businesses and the self-employed. Established 50 years ago to help its members succeed in business, FSB is a non-profit making and non-party political organisation that’s led by its members, for its members. As the UK’s leading business campaigner, FSB is focused on delivering change which supports smaller businesses to grow and succeed.