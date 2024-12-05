Loxone Shines at Energy House 2.0: Precision and Efficiency Redefined

The University of Salford’s pioneering Energy House 2.0 project has recognised Loxone for its exceptional energy efficiency and superior comfort control, showcasing its potential for sustainable building solutions.

Loxone’s cutting-edge building automation technology has established itself as a leader in intelligent energy management. Tested extensively in the advanced Energy House 2.0 facility, the system delivered remarkable precision and adaptability, maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures of 21°C in standard winter conditions and 20°C during extreme cold (-5°C), all while minimising energy waste.

Energy House 2.0, based at the University of Salford in Manchester, features two highly advanced climatic chambers, making it one of the world’s foremost facilities for testing building performance. These chambers replicate UK winter temperatures (5°C) and extreme cold spells (-5°C), allowing construction and building technologies to be evaluated for resilience and efficiency. Since January 2023, the university has released several reports detailing its findings. The latest study, Energy House 2.0 Study on Future Homes Standard Heating Systems, highlights Loxone’s Building Management System (BMS) as not only capable of maintaining target temperatures across multiple zones but doing so with exceptional energy efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to see Loxone’s system perform at such a high level in one of the most realistic testing environments available,” said Tyron Cosway, Branch Manager Loxone UK. “Our mission has always been to set new standards in building automation, and the Energy House 2.0 results underline our commitment to creating intelligent systems that minimise energy waste while delivering unparalleled comfort. The findings of this report further emphasise Loxone as a proven option for developers and home builders alike needing to adapt to the Future Homes Standard expected to come into effect in 2025.”

Seamless Integration for Enhanced Efficiency

In one of the climatic chambers, Barratt Developments and Saint-Gobain constructed a three-bedroom detached house, named eHome2. Within this environment, Loxone’s automation system integrated seamlessly with both Thermaskirt heating panels and an Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP), enabling efficient and precise temperature control. Through advanced automation, Loxone optimised the performance of these systems, achieving significant energy savings while maintaining optimal comfort levels.

When compared with another leading heating control system also trialled at Energy House 2.0, Loxone demonstrated superior performance in maintaining consistent indoor temperatures, even under varying heating demands. Its ability to adapt dynamically to user preferences and environmental conditions ensures precise climate control across all zones, including those utilising underfloor heating. This responsiveness not only enhances comfort but also delivers measurable energy savings, reinforcing Loxone’s position as a leader in smart building management.

A Sustainable Solution for the Future

The findings from Energy House 2.0 establish Loxone as a standout choice for the self-build, house building, and developer sectors, providing a sustainable solution without compromising on comfort. By intelligently managing heat distribution and reducing energy consumption, Loxone addresses the growing demand for eco-friendly and cost-efficient building technologies.

Loxone’s achievements in this rigorous testing environment highlight its position as an innovator in sustainable building automation. With its proven ability to integrate seamlessly with diverse energy systems and deliver precise, efficient control, Loxone’s BMS offers an ideal solution for those pursuing a greener, smarter future.