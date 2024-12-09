Cybermindz Partners with Gibbs Consulting to Launch Mental Resilience Programme for UK Cyber Security Professionals

Cybermindz and Gibbs Consulting have joined forces to introduce an innovative mental resilience programme aimed at addressing the mental health crisis within the UK’s cyber security industry. This strategic partnership seeks to provide military-tested, neuroscience-backed mental fitness training for professionals tasked with safeguarding digital infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, 50 fully-funded places in Cybermindz’s BaseCamp™ programme will be made available to cyber security experts, offering a pathway to improved mental resilience and well-being for those in high-stress roles.

The programme launch follows alarming UK research highlighting the escalating mental health challenges within the industry:

Burnout rates over the past year have surged to 50%.

35% of professionals anticipate burnout within six months.

80% estimate they will experience burnout within three years.

According to recent UK Government research published in September 2024, the cyber security skills gap is having a profound impact on both businesses and national security. Key findings include:

44% of businesses lack employees confident enough to perform essential cyber security tasks outlined in the Cyber Essentials scheme.

27% report deficiencies in advanced skills such as penetration testing and incident response.

Confidence in handling cyber incidents has plummeted, with 48% of businesses now doubting their ability to manage breaches—up from 27% in 2020.

The sector is short of 11,200 skilled professionals to meet demand, while women’s representation in key roles has fallen by 22% in the past three years.

Cybermindz and Gibbs Consulting believe this initiative will help address these pressing challenges by:

Reducing the loss of critical skills.

Enhancing individual and team performance.

Narrowing the cyber security skills gap.

The Cybermindz Programme: A Solution for Mental Resilience

Developed with neuroscience-based principles and military-proven methods, Cybermindz’s BaseCamp™ programme incorporates Integrative Restoration (iRest®), a tool created by US mental health expert Dr Richard Miller. This programme, a UK first, offers a peer-supported approach for cyber security professionals to combat burnout and maintain optimal performance under pressure.

Applications for the 50 fully-funded places are open nationwide, with priority given to high-stress roles, including CISOs, SOC analysts, red teamers, and incident responders.

Farida Gibbs, Founder and CEO of Gibbs Consulting, underscored the importance of the initiative:

“We are witnessing an unsustainable level of mental health challenges within cyber security. Our collaboration with Cybermindz.org is not just timely—it’s essential. By underwriting these training places, we’re sending a message that mental resilience support is critical, not optional. We want to ensure that those at the front lines of cyber defence are equipped not only to protect our digital assets, but also to safeguard their own well-being.”

Peter Coroneos, Founder of Cybermindz, emphasised the transformative impact of the programme:

“This partnership signifies a commitment to the health of the cyber security workforce. By offering these early adopter placements, we’re not only expanding Cybermindz’ reach in the UK but directly empowering those in critical roles and adding momentum to a growing movement that recognises the importance of mental resilience as a key pillar of cyber security.”

Feedback from programme participants has been overwhelmingly positive. Simon Orcsik, a SOC Team Leader, shared:

“Cybermindz offers crucial strategies to help people in the industry manage stress, improve their cognitive recovery and focus. I have not seen anything offered like this in the industry. The programme has had a great effect on my burnout recovery; I highly recommend it as a very good addition to the cyber defender’s toolkit.”

Joseph Miller, an Information Security Manager, added:

“As an Information Security Manager who has battled severe anxiety for years, I am deeply grateful for the incredible support and services provided. This work is invaluable, and knowing there are people like you in the field gives me great hope and joy for the future. I cannot express enough how impactful your assistance has been; it’s helped me unwind and stay calm, using the techniques we discussed multiple times. Thank you for making such a significant difference in my life.”

How to Apply

Applications for the 50 fully-funded places in the programme are now open and are expected to fill quickly due to high demand. Cyber security professionals across the UK are encouraged to apply. For further details and to apply, visit: http://cybermindz.org/basecamp-gibbs.