SPT Labtech’s Rapid Barcode Scanner Now Integrates with eLabNext’s Lab Platform to Enhance Efficiency

eLabNext has announced that its versatile Digital Laboratory Platform now integrates seamlessly with SPT Labtech’s compact and intuitive barcode reader, the BioMicroLab Scan. This free add-on is available via the Marketplace, eLabNext’s application library, which allows users to customise and expand the platform’s functionality. The integration enables rapid scanning and decoding of a wide variety of tube racks, including cryotubes, cryovials, cryoboxes, glass vials, and ANSI/SLAS microplate standard labware.

By incorporating the BioMicroLab Scan application into eLabNext’s platform, users can confidently manage sample identification, even for large sample libraries. This integration facilitates the effortless storage of essential sample data directly within the platform. Automated information transfer ensures both research and data integrity, freeing up valuable time for scientists to focus on other critical tasks.

“The integration of the BioMicroLab Scan with eLabNext will bring seamless data tracking to more labs,” says Cory Tiller, Product Manager for Sample Management at SPT Labtech. “The combination of eLabNext’s approachable platform and the Scan’s flexibility means that any lab with 2D barcoded tubes can go from sample creation to inventory update in moments.”

“Today’s labs require seamless automation and integrations, so we’re always on the lookout for any tool that helps our users circumvent issues with sample management and tracking,” comments Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “By allowing users to integrate the BioMicroLab Scan with our platform, they can secure their samples with one of the most versatile laboratory barcode readers on the market, and scale their lab operations efficiently.”

The BioMicroLab Scan can process SBS format racks in under one second and 81/100/196 cryobox formats in less than two seconds. It is also compatible with cold environments, making it an essential tool for life science laboratories and users of the eLabNext platform.