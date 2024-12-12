Global Collaboration Celebrated at the 5th World Association Presidents’ Conference

The 5th (2024) World Association Presidents’ Conference was officially inaugurated on the morning of December 2 at the MCA Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s vibrant capital city.
That evening, a grand gala dinner was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China. The event featured a keynote speech by H.E. Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Malaysia.
The celebration was also graced by the presence of Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Ministers, YAB Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi and YAB Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof. Prominent political and business figures from both Malaysia and China attended, including over 700 representatives from global associations, marking a significant milestone in international collaboration and diplomatic relations.
- The inauguration of the Center of Chinese Products for the ASEAN Region by prominent leaders from Malaysia and China.
- The joint declaration of the “World Association Presidents (Kuala Lumpur) Declaration,” pledging support for trade liberalization and globalization.
- “1+4+1+9+6+1+3” Structure: One opening ceremony, four thematic forums, one luncheon, nine industry matchmaking events, six closed-door roundtables, one gala dinner, and three days of site visits and workshops.
- Interactive Format: A blend of online and in-person events, attracting over 1.5 million online participants. Topics covered included e-commerce, food, tourism, culture, trade, investment, and sustainable development.
- Customizable Networking Opportunities: Flexible matchmaking zones facilitated meaningful connections based on participants’ interests and needs.
The “50th Anniversary of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations and World Association Presidents’ Gala Dinner” was one of the key highlights of the event. Over four days, attendees participated in forums, industry matchmaking sessions, and cultural exchanges. The gala dinner culminated in awards presentations to recognize contributions to Malaysia-China trade, cultural exchanges, and global innovation. The evening concluded with vibrant cultural performances, celebrating the enduring friendship and collaborative spirit between Malaysia and China.