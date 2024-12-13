Ortus Energy Appoints Neil Davidson CBE as Chairman

Ortus Energy, a dynamic green energy company specialising in innovative solar solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Davidson CBE as its new Chairman.

With over three decades of experience in executive and non-executive roles across diverse industries, including food production, retail, and publishing, Neil brings a wealth of expertise to Ortus Energy. His distinguished career features leadership roles at FTSE 50 companies and board memberships at Arla Foods, Persimmon plc, and Wm Morrison. His skills in operational management, strategic planning, and corporate governance will play a key role in supporting Ortus Energy’s ambitious growth plans.

Alistair Booth, CEO of Ortus Energy, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Neil to the Ortus Energy team. His wealth of experience, particularly in the food production and retail sectors, will be a major asset as we continue our mission to support commercial and industrial organisations in their transition to clean energy. Neil’s deep understanding of business operations and his proven track record of success will be instrumental in guiding our growth strategy.”

Reflecting on his new role, Neil Davidson said: “I’m incredibly impressed by Ortus Energy’s approach – it’s a practical and impactful green energy company that delivers tangible benefits. Not only are they helping businesses significantly reduce their carbon footprint and combat climate change, but they’re also providing crucial cost savings on energy. It’s a winning combination, and I’m thrilled to be joining this innovative company as its Chair, especially at this exciting stage of its growth.”

Ortus Energy looks forward to leveraging Neil’s strategic insights and industry knowledge as it expands its operations and delivers state-of-the-art solar solutions to organisations across the UK and Ireland.