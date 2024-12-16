Radiant Ecommerce Agency Appoints Stephanie Deeley as Managing Director

Radiant, one of the UK’s leading Shopify agencies, has announced the appointment of Stephanie Deeley as its new Managing Director. With over eight years of experience in the digital and ecommerce sectors, Steph brings a wealth of expertise, including a proven ability to drive growth and build exceptional client relationships.

Having served as Radiant’s Client Services Director for four years, Steph is well-acquainted with the agency’s operations. In her new role, she will focus on shaping the agency’s strategic direction, enhancing its service portfolio, and further solidifying its position as a top UK Shopify agency. Her leadership will be instrumental as Radiant continues to deliver innovative ecommerce websites and strategies designed to help businesses succeed.

Speaking about her new role, Steph commented: “I’m thrilled to be moving into the Managing Director role at Radiant at such an exciting time. We have a really talented team, a superb client portfolio and lots of opportunities ahead of us.”

James Lane, Founder of Radiant, praised Steph’s contributions, saying: “Steph has been transformational for the business in her time here. From overhauling operations and helping lead the team, to winning new clients and steering the agency alongside me, she’s been invaluable. Steph is perfectly positioned for the role of Managing Director to lead the agency into its next phase of growth.”

Based in Birmingham, Radiant collaborates with ecommerce brands to deliver engaging and effective online shopping experiences. Under Steph’s leadership, the agency is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter.