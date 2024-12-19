UK Workers’ Desk-Break Habits Highlighted Amid Mental Health Challenges

A new survey from workplace product supplier AJ Products has explored the significance of desk breaks and their effect on employees, revealing whether UK workers follow recommended guidelines. The study examined behaviours across various ages, regions, and professions to provide detailed insights.

Experts in workplace health have consistently recommended taking breaks every hour during desk work, advocating short activities such as standing or walking to boost mental and physical health.

Key findings from the survey indicate that over half of UK workers skip essential breaks. This is concerning given the 2024 ASICS Global State of Mind study, which found that two hours of uninterrupted desk work could harm mental health and four hours led to an 18% rise in stress levels.

Helen Beebe, Managing Director of AJ Products (UK), commented, ‘Nearly a third of workers go for 3 hours or more without a break and this is a worrying statistic. This data underscores the urgent need to prioritise workplace wellbeing initiatives.’

KEY FINDINGS

Desk Break Trends : 41.5% of UK workers take hourly breaks.

: 41.5% of UK workers take hourly breaks. Age Insights : Workers aged 25-34 are the least likely to take hourly breaks, with only 31.6% doing so.

: Workers aged 25-34 are the least likely to take hourly breaks, with only 31.6% doing so. Workplace Dynamics : Hybrid workers report the lowest rate of breaks (38.8%), compared to 41.4% of office-based workers and 44.9% of remote workers.

: Hybrid workers report the lowest rate of breaks (38.8%), compared to 41.4% of office-based workers and 44.9% of remote workers. Regional Leaders : Cardiff ranks highest for hourly breaks, with 68.4% of workers adhering to the practice.

: Cardiff ranks highest for hourly breaks, with 68.4% of workers adhering to the practice. Professional Break Habits: Travel agents are the most likely to take breaks, with 66.7% pausing at least once per hour.

Helen Beebe further emphasised, ‘At AJ Products, our global mission is to bring happiness at work by improving workplace wellbeing for both physical and mental health. This survey has highlighted that the key to achieving a better workplace health is to have movement regularly dispersed throughout the day. Frequent desk breaks are just one element of this, and probably the easiest to implement, with far reaching benefits for mental health and efficacy.’

The survey results reveal clear gaps in workplace wellness practices, particularly among younger employees, posing risks to long-term health. The findings underline an urgent need to promote education and healthier practices within UK workplaces, ensuring improved wellbeing for all employees.