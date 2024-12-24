Newcastle Nightlife Prioritises Safety This Festive Season

Shout-Up!, the innovative Newcastle City Council initiative aimed at eradicating sexual harassment in nightlife, continues its expansion with 12 venues recertifying and two new venues joining the campaign. This brings the total number of certified Shout-Up! venues in the city to an impressive 56.

Among the recertifying establishments are beloved venues such as Alvinos, Colonel Porter’s, Cosy Joes, Cumberland Arms, Holy Hobo, Newcastle Students’ Union, Northumbria Students’ Union, The Cluny, The Empress, The Lubber Fiend, and Wonderbar/Newgate Street Social.

The Cluny and Cumberland Arms hold particular significance, as they were among the first venues to support the initiative when it launched in 2017.

Dawn Bowman, Helpline & Volunteer Coordinator and Shout-Up! Lead for Rape Crisis Tyneside and Northumberland, remarked on this important achievement: “For eight years, The Cluny and Cumberland Arms have been committed to making their spaces sexual harassment-free. Their recertification for an additional two years highlights their unwavering dedication to creating safe, inclusive environments. They continue to serve as beacons of best practice and role models for others in Newcastle’s nighttime economy.”

Steve Brown, Manager of The Cluny, also underscored the campaign’s significance: “It’s important for us to be involved in the Shout-Up! programme as it takes measures to ensure the staff and clientele are safeguarded. This means our team knows what to look out for and when to intervene to prevent and eliminate any potential sexual harassment or other incidents.”

Newly certified venues in 2024 include Bobby’s, Mushroom, and one of Newcastle’s oldest pubs, The Beehive. These establishments have embraced the campaign’s mission to create harassment-free spaces. With their addition, a total of 1,196 individuals employed within Newcastle’s nighttime economy have now received Shout-Up! training, demonstrating the city’s collective commitment to tackling sexual harassment.

Bethany, General Manager at Bobby’s, expressed the importance of joining the campaign: “Being a part of Shout-Up! is vital to us as a business, and a community, as it promotes a safe place for individuals to enjoy themselves without fear of being harassed. Sexual harassment should not be normalised, and we actively aim to play a part in changing the narrative that allows sexual harassment to be normalised.”

To become ‘Shout-Up! certified bars, clubs, pubs and music promoters must:

Ensure all staff complete Bystander Intervention Training, meaning they know what to look out for and how to intervene safely

Write and share sexual harassment policies that protect staff and patrons

Have a publicly available procedure for dealing with incidents of sexual harassment

Commit to making their venue a sexual harassment-free zone

Display visible signage explaining their participation in the scheme and what patrons can expect to happen in the event of sexual harassment

Commit to undertake six-monthly reviews on policies, procedures and training to retain certification.

Dawn Bowman highlighted the importance of the campaign’s progress: “We’re proud of the long-term commitment that Newcastle City Council continues to make nights out in Newcastle safer for everyone. “We’ve now trained over 1,196 people who work in bars, pubs, and clubs in the city to give them more knowledge about how sexual harassment can impact people, places, and reputation and give them the skills to intervene safely and effectively.

“Every person working in the nighttime economy is key to making sure our city is a safe place to party and have fun, so to have the support of 56 certified venues now is important in making our zero-tolerance approach a reality and demonstrating that safety is a collective responsibility.” Shout-Up! originated in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2017, and has gone on to support venues and venue staff in Northamptonshire and Torbay.

Councillor Lesley Storey, Newcastle City Council’s Cabinet member for children and families, said: “Newcastle is a safe and welcoming place, and we want to ensure it stays that way.

“We have a thriving night-time economy and it is important that everyone can enjoy themselves without the fear of sexual harassment or violence.

“We are proud to fund the Shout Up! scheme as part of our work to tackle violence against women and girls and know that, along with our wider efforts to train staff in the hospitality, taxi and security industries, it helps keep people safe and reduces vulnerability.