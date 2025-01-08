Contigo Mobility Unveils CoMoTo Electric Motorcycle Ridesharing in London

Contigo Mobility (CoMo), a prominent name in the electric vehicle (EV) mobility sector across Southeast Asia, has taken a significant step by expanding into the United Kingdom with the launch of CoMoTo, its electric motorcycle ridesharing service in London. This move marks a major milestone for the company, showcasing its ambition to bring innovative EV solutions to the European market.

The CoMoTo service had its soft launch on Boxing Day, giving Londoners an exclusive opportunity to preview the service. During this initial phase, a select group of users experienced the convenience and environmental benefits of CoMoTo’s state-of-the-art electric motorcycles. The overwhelmingly positive reception has set the stage for a full public launch by the end of January 2025.

“Our expansion to London reflects our commitment to creating greener cities through sustainable mobility solutions,” said Zuhri Yusof, CEO of Contigo Technology Group. “We’re thrilled to introduce CoMoTo to one of the world’s most vibrant and dynamic urban landscapes. This launch is a testament to our vision of a connected, eco-friendly future for urban transportation.”

CoMoTo is set to transform how Londoners travel by offering a greener alternative to conventional ridesharing. Focused on zero-emission transport, CoMoTo’s electric motorcycles are designed to help reduce traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions. The service is accessed via a user-friendly mobile app, allowing customers to easily locate, book, and ride the electric motorcycles.

Key features of CoMoTo include:

Eco-Friendly Travel : 100% electric motorcycles with zero emissions.

: 100% electric motorcycles with zero emissions. Ease of Use : A simple app enabling seamless booking and real-time vehicle tracking.

: A simple app enabling seamless booking and real-time vehicle tracking. Affordable Options: Competitively priced rides to make sustainability accessible to all.

This London launch represents the first stage in Contigo Mobility’s larger plan to establish a presence across Europe. By aligning with the UK’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, CoMoTo is positioned as a key contributor to the nation’s green mobility goals.

For further details about CoMoTo or to download the app, visit https://comoto.co.uk.