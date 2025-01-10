The SaaSy People Broadens UK Reach with New Office in Reading

The SaaSy People, a fast-growing provider of outsourced customer support and leading SaaS implementation and consultancy services, has announced the opening of a new office in Reading, a prominent UK tech hub. This strategic move underlines the company’s dedication to exceptional customer service, innovation, and investment in its workforce. The office, located at 2 Blagrave Street, will act as a vibrant centre for the expanding Reading-based team.

“2025 is set to be another record growth year for SaaSy, and we’re excited to be expanding our presence in Reading and our team in and around the city as part of that growth,” said Reece Couchman, CEO of The SaaSy People. “The new office will also provide us with the space we need to host events similar to those we hosted in Birmingham throughout 2024.”

Conveniently situated just a short train journey from London and a stone’s throw from Reading station, the new office will offer:

Space for Growth: Ample room to accommodate an increasing team and encourage collaboration.

Ample room to accommodate an increasing team and encourage collaboration. Community Involvement: Dedicated facilities for hosting events, workshops, and networking opportunities with clients and the local business community.

Dedicated facilities for hosting events, workshops, and networking opportunities with clients and the local business community. Employee Satisfaction: A contemporary workspace designed to boost productivity and well-being.

This latest expansion cements The SaaSy People’s role as a leader in its industry, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth.