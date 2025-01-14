Bluewater Renews Partnership with Desert Vipers to Supply Purified Water for 2025 Season

The Desert Vipers, a leading cricket team in the UAE, have renewed their partnership with Bluewater, a global leader in sustainable water purification and beverage solutions, for the 2025 ILT20 season. This collaboration ensures players have access to purified, uncontaminated water, supporting their wellbeing both on and off the pitch.

As the Official Sustainable Hydration Partner, Bluewater will continue to provide its advanced water filtration technology and refillable bottles, promoting health, performance, and sustainability. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship, creating a cleaner, healthier future while supporting the Vipers’ pursuit of peak performance.

During last season’s ILT20, the Desert Vipers and Bluewater prevented the use of 14,000 single-use plastic bottles by combining state-of-the-art filtration technology with refillable bottles. This year, newly designed Desert Vipers water bottles will be available for fans to purchase via the team’s online store. Profits from sales will be donated to Bat for A Chance, the Vipers’ charity partner, which helps underprivileged children access cricket.

Philip Oliver, CEO of the Desert Vipers, said, “Our partnership with Bluewater is about more than just hydration—it’s about creating a winning environment. From the field to the lounge, every detail matters when it comes to enhancing performance, and Bluewater helps us deliver that.”

Elevating Player Performance

The Vipers’ holistic approach to player management focuses on physical and mental wellbeing. During their stay at JA Resort in Jebel Ali, the team enjoys an environment designed to support optimal recovery, mental clarity, and relaxation.

Bluewater’s advanced purification and mineralisation systems have been integrated into the players’ lounge, enhancing every cup of coffee brewed on-site. Using Bluewater’s patented LiquidRock™ minerals from Sweden, dating back millions of years, the purified water ensures coffee with optimal flavour and aroma. This attention to detail provides players with a calming ritual to relax and mentally prepare for their matches.

Inspiring Future Generations

A key component of this partnership is Bluewater’s involvement in the Desert Vipers’ Schools Sustainability Education Programme. Targeting children aged 8–11 across the UAE, the initiative combines cricket coaching with sustainability education, encouraging young minds to adopt environmentally responsible behaviours while fostering a love for the sport.

“Bluewater’s mission is to ensure people at home, work, and play can hydrate with drinking water free of contaminants such as PFAS and microplastics now found increasingly in both tap and bottled water globally,” said Bengt Rittri, Bluewater founder and CEO. “Building on our vision to end the need for single-use plastic water bottles with innovative, disruptive water purification solutions, we believe this partnership will not only ensure sustainable hydration for the Vipers but also inspire tomorrow’s champions to protect the environment while excelling in sports.”

Supporting Sustainability Goals

The renewed three-year partnership aligns with the Desert Vipers’ wider sustainability initiatives, including their commitment to the UN Sports for Climate Action framework. Later this month, the team will release their Plastics Report, detailing efforts to combat plastic pollution and reduce reliance on single-use plastics.

This partnership showcases the Desert Vipers’ leadership in merging sports with sustainability, cementing their status as pioneers of environmental responsibility within the cricketing world.