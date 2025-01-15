COMET Enhances Leadership Team with Appointment of Paul Hastings as Head of Software Sales

COMET is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Hastings as its new Head of Software Sales. With an extensive background spanning more than 30 years in quality and incident management, alongside a decade of experience in consultancy and sales across various industries, Paul joins COMET from Ideagen. His appointment underscores COMET’s commitment to ambitious growth plans for 2025 and its dedication to delivering outstanding value to clients operating in high-risk industries.

Reflecting on his professional journey, Paul commented, “I started out in quality and incident management, working in manufacturing, electronics, and FMCG sectors as a Quality Manager. I then joined Gael, which later became part of Ideagen, and spent nearly 10 years travelling the world as a consultant. During that time, I worked directly with customers in sectors such as Oil and Gas, Rail, Military, Aviation, Healthcare, Pharma, Construction, and FMCG, helping them develop strategies and get the best out of their solutions. Later, I moved into sales, where my consultative approach ensured customers had a reliable and knowledgeable experience.”

In his new role at COMET, Paul will focus on driving software sales growth and increasing the reach of the company’s flagship solutions. When asked about his decision to join COMET, Paul said, “I wanted to be part of the leading incident management and risk intelligence organisation. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to help drive its growth and success.”

Paul is also eager to collaborate with the skilled team at COMET. “What I’m most excited about is being part of the growth and development of both the solutions and the organisation. This is an exciting time to join COMET, and I can’t wait to get started,” he added.

Mark Rushton, CEO of COMET, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, saying, “We’re thrilled to have Paul on board at such an exciting time for the business. His experience in quality and incident management, combined with his customer-first approach to sales, makes him a perfect fit for COMET. We’re confident he will play a key role in helping us grow and strengthen our position in the industry.”