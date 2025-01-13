Sekura.id Appoints Harmeen Mehta as Advisor to Propel Mobile Identity Innovation

Sekura.id, a global leader in mobile identity verification and a GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner, is delighted to announce the appointment of Harmeen Mehta, an internationally recognised technology strategist and innovator, as its new Advisor.

With a career spanning multiple industries, including airlines, investment banking, and telecom, Harmeen has worked in over 40 countries, leveraging technology to tackle business challenges and develop forward-thinking solutions.

Prior to her role at BT, Harmeen served as Group CIO and Head of Cloud & Security Business at Bharti Airtel. There, she led initiatives in digital transformation, engineering, IT, and innovation, while also establishing new revenue-generating business streams. Her previous executive positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA, and HSBC further highlight her extensive experience. Harmeen’s expertise in Neural Networks and AI has earned her significant accolades, including the Women of the Decade in Innovation & Leadership Award from the Women Economic Forum and the prestigious MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award.

Driven by a passion for innovation, Harmeen emphasises the importance of staying ahead in an ever-evolving digital environment. Her goal is to empower businesses through transformative technologies that shape the future. Her appointment coincides with Sekura.id’s expansion of its Open Gateway initiatives, aimed at transforming telecommunications companies into tech-driven enterprises.

“In today’s world of ever more rapid technological advancements, establishing true identity is the cornerstone for individuals and organisations to harness innovation safely and securely while protecting customer rights,” said Harmeen. “I am deeply passionate about the transformative power of identity and Sekura.id’s pivotal role in this space. My focus will include expanding Open Gateway APIs as a vital new revenue stream for telcos, while also ensuring mobile identity solutions reach a broader audience, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.”

Mark Harvey, CEO of Sekura.id, commented, “Harmeen is a highly esteemed technologist, and I have held her in the highest regard since our first meeting at Bharti Airtel. Her unparalleled global expertise and passion for mobile identity made her an obvious choice as a strategic advisor for Sekura.id. I can think of no one with greater drive, enthusiasm, and commitment to advancing the mobile identity industry as a whole.”

Harmeen Mehta’s appointment reinforces Sekura.id’s leadership in mobile identity innovation and the deployment of Open Gateway APIs. Her experience and vision will strengthen the company’s mission to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready identity solutions, creating value for businesses, telecommunications providers, and consumers worldwide.