Telcom and Luminet Rebrand as Elevate®: A Milestone in Growth and Integration

Telcom Group has officially rebranded as Elevate®, marking the culmination of a year-long strategy to integrate its divisions, including Telcom Networks, its wholesale initiative GigaBritain, and London-based ISP Luminet, which it acquired in October last year. The newly unified brand delivers comprehensive network solutions encompassing connectivity, cyber security, and managed network services, creating a seamless customer experience under one “Ground to Cloud” technology partner.

The rebrand reflects Elevate’s commitment to providing streamlined services while continuing to expand its partner network and direct customer offerings. Significant investments have been made in internal systems and integrated customer portals to enhance service delivery and management. As part of the transformation, the wholesale division, serving over 300 partners, will now operate under the name Elevate Wholesale.

Elliott Mueller, Group CEO, stated, “We have spent the last year listening to our customers, partners & teams. As our business continues to scale at pace underpinned by our total commitment to provide our customers with the best possible service, I am immensely proud of the team that has worked to deliver the Elevate experience which we believe will be the benchmark for direct and channel partners expectations in delivery and after sale service.”

Mueller further highlighted the importance of partnerships in the company’s growth strategy: “Our channel partners are a key component in our growth strategy where the requirements to successfully deliver and support connectivity and aligned components in partner-led, mission-critical solutions. These partnerships are essential in building long-term relationships. Elevate is now fully equipped to deliver our channel proposition under the Elevate Wholesale banner and looks forward to an exciting 2025 for the group.”

This rebrand not only consolidates the group’s services but also positions Elevate as a leader in integrated network solutions, ready to meet the evolving needs of its partners and customers in the coming year.