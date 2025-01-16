Fendahl International Forms Strategic Alliance with BBGC Consulting

Fendahl International, a global leader in cutting-edge Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) software solutions, is delighted to announce a new strategic collaboration with BBGC, a prominent consulting firm specialising in technology for the financial and commodity trading industries.

The partnership merges BBGC’s high-level consulting expertise with Fendahl’s comprehensive CTRM platform, Fusion CTRM, paving the way for transformative advancements in commodity trading operations. By combining innovative consulting methodologies with state-of-the-art software solutions, the collaboration seeks to minimise inefficiencies, reduce errors, and expedite decision-making processes. This initiative aims to boost operational agility within the rapidly evolving commodity trading landscape.

This collaboration is a milestone for both firms, bringing together Fendahl International’s forward-thinking CTRM software capabilities and BBGC’s extensive technology consulting knowledge. Their united efforts are set to provide more sophisticated and tailored solutions to commodity trading businesses, enhancing efficiency, risk management, and strategic development.

Fendahl International’s CTRM software portfolio is celebrated for its robust, scalable, and user-friendly platforms, enabling organisations to streamline trading operations, manage risks, and meet regulatory requirements effectively. Through this partnership, BBGC’s expertise in consultancy will complement Fendahl’s solutions, offering clients a holistic approach to tackling challenges in commodity trading and risk management.

“We are excited to partner with BBGC, a firm that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Matthew White, CEO of Fendahl International. “This strategic alliance will enable us to enhance our offerings and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Together, we will drive the next wave of transformation in the commodity trading sector.”

BBGC’s extensive experience in the industry will be instrumental in implementing and optimising Fendahl’s CTRM platforms. Their consultancy expertise will support clients in navigating the complexities of the financial and commodity trading sectors, ensuring a seamless integration of Fendahl’s advanced software and maximising its potential benefits.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Fendahl International,” said Amir Soufizadeh, Managing Director of BBGC. “This partnership represents a powerful combination of our global consulting prowess and Fendahl’s innovative CTRM technology. We look forward to delivering exceptional solutions that empower our clients to achieve their strategic objectives.”

This collaboration highlights Fendahl International’s and BBGC’s mutual dedication to innovation and excellence within the commodity trading industry. Clients can expect a blend of enhanced software, first-rate consultancy, and a shared focus on fostering sustainable growth and success.