Immingham Warehousing Firm Names Simon Williams as Managing Director

Simon Williams steps up from Operations Director to Managing Director to steer GWSL towards continued growth and innovation.

A leading warehousing and storage provider based in Immingham, North-East England, has appointed Simon Williams as its new Managing Director. After serving as Operations Director at GWSL for three years, Simon is now ready to lead the established firm into its next phase of development.

GWSL are a leading warehousing and storage solution that has over 50 years of experience in product handling. Simon, who spent 23 years building a career in the plastics packaging industry, reflected on his journey: “Starting again in a new sector was nerve-racking but it was also exciting to have the opportunity to transfer my skillset to a new team. Having grown my career over a long time, I was ready for a new challenge and I’m proud to have developed the business at GWSL with the support and trust of a great team.”

Since Simon joined, GWSL has undergone significant changes, including a full rebrand and a £2 million investment in its facilities. This investment saw the addition of two modern warehouse buildings and the installation of a cutting-edge fire detection system. Simon has successfully navigated the challenges of a career shift, helping to secure a stable future for the company.

David Jobes, the business owner, will remain an integral part of the organisation. Simon emphasised: “David and I are a team, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside him as I lead the company with strategies that will shape the future of GWSL.”

He added: “We are midway through a 4-year plan of investment during which we have increased capacity and implemented new systems. We’ll continue to focus on staff development and customer engagement, and make sure that Alan, our office Chihuahua gets his daily treats.”

Now heading a 23-acre warehousing site, Simon expressed his gratitude to the team at GWSL: “I can’t thank the team at GWSL enough for all their support. They even trust me on a forklift truck, and that says a lot from the A-Team of warehousing and storage!”