Kuishi Introduces the World’s First Carbon-Positive Dispensing Solutions for Homes and Businesses

Kuishi, a leading sustainability-focused brand celebrated for its eco-friendly products, has launched the UK’s first carbon-positive dispensing solutions for homes and businesses. These refillable dispensers are a groundbreaking innovation aimed at significantly reducing single-use plastic waste, paving the way for more sustainable daily practices.

Over the past year, Kuishi has enabled individuals and businesses to avoid discarding over 1 million plastic bottles by refilling soap dispensers instead of purchasing single-use plastic bottles. This remarkable achievement underscores Kuishi’s commitment to promoting environmentally responsible habits and reducing plastic waste.

Following a successful year of collaborations with progressive hotels like The Pig and Jumeirah Port Soller, Kuishi is preparing to expand its product range and services to the U.S. market in the second quarter of 2025.

What Sets Kuishi’s Carbon-Positive Solutions Apart?

Unlike carbon-neutral products, which only offset their environmental footprint, Kuishi’s approach goes further by removing, preventing, or offsetting 20% more carbon than is generated during the manufacture, delivery, use, and recycling of their products—a cradle-to-grave solution. This is achieved through:

Refillable Design : The dispensers are crafted for refillability, cutting down the need for single-use plastic bottles and drastically reducing waste.

: The dispensers are crafted for refillability, cutting down the need for single-use plastic bottles and drastically reducing waste. Sustainable Materials : Made from durable, reusable, and recyclable materials like glass, these dispensers are built to last.

: Made from durable, reusable, and recyclable materials like glass, these dispensers are built to last. Ethical Manufacturing : Low-carbon production methods and renewable energy sources are prioritised in the manufacturing process.

: Low-carbon production methods and renewable energy sources are prioritised in the manufacturing process. Offsetting and Beyond: Partnerships with organisations like Carbon Sense ensure ethical offsetting through reforestation, carbon capture, and renewable energy projects, creating a net-positive environmental impact.

Tackling Plastic Waste Head-On

The sheer volume of discarded plastic bottles continues to pose a major environmental challenge. Kuishi’s refillable dispensing solutions provide an effective alternative by replacing single-use plastics with elegant, reusable designs tailored for both homes and businesses.

In the past year, customers—including households, hotels, and businesses—refilled dispensers over 1 million times, preventing an equivalent number of plastic bottles from entering landfills and oceans. This achievement highlights the rising adoption of sustainable practices and Kuishi’s instrumental role in combatting waste.

“Our mission is to empower people to make a difference in their daily lives,” said Stephanie Melarickas, Founder and Director at Kuishi. “Refilling dispensers instead of throwing away single-use bottles is a small change that makes a big impact, and we’re proud to support our customers in that effort.”

Kuishi is actively seeking partnerships to support initiatives that address plastic waste and environmental challenges, further reinforcing its commitment to local communities.

B Corporation Certification: A Milestone in Sustainability

Kuishi earned its B Corporation certification in 2024, solidifying its reputation as a company that prioritises purpose alongside profit. B Corp certification is awarded to businesses that meet stringent standards of environmental and social accountability, transparency, and performance.

“Achieving B Corp status and launching the UK’s first carbon-positive dispensers are milestones that reflect our core mission,” said Mark Hopkins. “We’re not only rethinking how products are used but also tackling the larger issue of single-use plastic waste while positively impacting the planet.”

Redefining Sustainability for Modern Living

Kuishi’s carbon-positive dispensing solutions go beyond reducing waste—they are transforming how sustainability is integrated into everyday life. By providing stylish, refillable, and durable dispensers, Kuishi enables customers to adopt more environmentally responsible consumption habits without compromising on quality or aesthetics.