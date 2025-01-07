Port Skills and Safety and COMET Launch Initiative to Enhance Safety and Data Insights in UK Ports

Port Skills and Safety (PSS) and Scottish technology firm COMET are delighted to announce a groundbreaking collaboration to elevate safety performance and improve data intelligence across the UK port industry. This initiative combines COMET’s advanced software solutions and port-specific expertise with PSS’s vast industry knowledge and extensive membership to deliver practical, tailored solutions addressing the unique challenges faced by ports and their supply chains.

PSS members will gain complimentary access to COMET’s Incident Investigation & Root Cause Analysis platform, a tool designed to bring proportionality and precision to managing incidents ranging from minor accidents to significant events and non-conformances. Additional offerings, such as HSE Culture Assessments and Behavioural Training Programmes, aim to foster meaningful, lasting improvements in safety and operational performance.

PSS, the UK’s leading professional safety and skills membership organisation, represents over 120 ports, services, and training providers. Debbie Cavaldoro, CEO of PSS, commented:

“This collaboration with COMET isn’t just about supporting individual ports—it’s about improving the entire industry. By working together and sharing data and insights, we will create a powerful ecosystem of safety and operational excellence. We exist to make ports safer and want the port sector to become one of the safest places to work; this project supports that mission.”

Mark Rushton, CEO of COMET, added:

“At the heart of this initiative is the opportunity to leverage the volume, quality, and usefulness of the data and insights generated from deploying these solutions. Every product and service in this suite is designed to improve skills, standards, or safety. Importantly, each element creates data that can be transformed into actionable insights, adding significant value to PSS members and help drive the port industry forward.”

Building on Past Success

This initiative builds on the achievements of a recent joint project between PSS and COMET that investigated the potential of AI in root cause analysis for port operations. In this pilot scheme, data collected from various port groups—including reports from first responders, safety investigations, and observations—was analysed to identify recurring root causes across the sector. The findings highlighted the importance of higher-quality data to maximise AI’s potential.

PSS is now encouraging greater participation from ports and emphasising the importance of retaining data from observations, near misses, and incidents to unlock the full value of artificial intelligence, data analysis, and machine learning within the sector.

For further details about the initiative or to get involved, visit https://www.portskillsandsafety.co.uk/ or https://www.cometanalysis.com/pss-exclusive-support.