Medicash Announces Leadership Transition as CEO Retires

Medicash has confirmed that Sue Weir, its Chief Executive, will retire in March 2025 after a remarkable 21 years at the helm.

As the UK’s leading provider of corporate cash plans with over 600,000 policyholders, Medicash has named Andrew Healy MBE as her successor. Andrew, who has an extensive background as CEO in mutual and community-oriented financial organisations, was recognised with an MBE in 2023 for his contributions to the local community. Subject to regulatory approval, he will begin his new role on 3 March 2025.

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew said: “I am truly delighted to be joining Medicash, a wonderful organisation that for more than 150 years has been making a positive difference through its innovative healthcare offerings and outstanding charitable foundation. I look forward to building on the strong platform created by Sue Weir and to working with the talented Medicash team to continue to grow the business and to support our customers, colleagues and communities in every way possible.”

Medicash Chair Jonathan Brown acknowledged Sue’s invaluable impact on the organisation and expressed optimism for the future under Andrew’s leadership. He said: “It was always going to be a momentous occasion when Sue decided to retire and her unwavering commitment to both the business and the charitable work supported through the Medicash Foundation have left a permanent mark on the sector. I want to thank her personally for all her expertise and guidance, it has been such a pleasure working with her and seeing the company grow from strength to strength.

“In Andrew Healy, we’re confident we have a capable and worthy successor who very much shares our vision for the business to take it forward, while possessing the personal values and characteristics necessary to maintain the existing culture and ethos of Medicash.”

Under Sue’s leadership, Medicash has seen tremendous growth, expanding its policyholder base from 135,000 to over 630,000, and becoming the UK’s largest corporate cash plan provider. In 2018, the organisation was honoured with the Freedom of the City of Liverpool in recognition of its charitable and healthcare contributions.

Reflecting on her tenure, Sue said: “I’d like to thank my wonderful colleagues for making my time here an absolute pleasure. The team has embraced change to enable Medicash to become the best in its sector and I wish Andrew well in his new role.

“I’m looking forward to building on my portfolio of Chair and Non-Executive Director positions in the commercial, charity and public sectors, along with spending more time with friends and family.”