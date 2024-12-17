English For Ladies Celebrates Empowering Hundreds of Women to Learn English

The founder of a pioneering organisation that helps women from diverse backgrounds learn English is celebrating four years of success, having supported hundreds of women to improve their language skills.

English For Ladies, a London-based initiative designed to empower women to communicate confidently in English, was established by Qendresa Bedra in 2021. The programme was inspired by Qendresa’s personal journey of overcoming significant language barriers when she moved to the UK from Kosovo in 2006. Despite holding a teaching degree and English qualifications from her home country, she found everyday English conversations challenging upon her arrival.

“When I first came to the UK, I felt lost,” said Qendresa. “I had studied English for years, but nothing prepared me for how different real-life conversations were. I could read and write, but I didn’t know how to respond when people spoke to me. I avoided speaking entirely and felt invisible. Some colleagues even thought I had a speech problem.”

Determined to adapt, Qendresa faced her fears and practised speaking with native English speakers as much as possible. While this process was humbling and uncomfortable, it transformed her skills and confidence, helping her embrace life in her new home.

“I realised that perfection wasn’t the goal—progress was,” she added. “The more I spoke, the more I grew, and I began to see mistakes as stepping stones, not failures.”

The concept for English For Ladies emerged years later, when Qendresa returned to the UK in 2019 to seek specialised medical care for her daughter. During this time, she noticed other women experiencing the same struggles she had once faced.

“I saw so many women silenced by their fear of speaking English,” she said. “It reminded me of how isolating it can be. I knew I had to do something to help.”

Motivated by this vision, Qendresa launched English For Ladies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite juggling her daughter’s health needs and lacking business experience, she sought guidance from a business coach to bring her dream to life.

“Starting the business was daunting,” Qendresa said. “I was navigating uncharted waters, but my passion for empowering women kept me going. I wanted them to see that with the right support, they could thrive, not just survive.”

The programme takes an innovative approach to language learning, focusing on practical, real-world communication instead of solely teaching grammar and using textbooks. Women are encouraged to start speaking English from their very first day. One of Qendresa’s early successes was helping a hairdresser, Kristina, rebuild her confidence and career.

“Kristina was ready to give up her career because she couldn’t communicate with clients,” Qendresa explained. “By tailoring lessons to her specific needs, we helped her secure a job and rebuild her professional life.”

Since its creation, the platform has supported hundreds of women from diverse backgrounds, including vulnerable individuals such as trafficking survivors.

“Helping these women find their voice has been the most rewarding part of my journey,” Qendresa said. “Every success story reminds me why I started.”

Qendresa’s dedication has earned her recognition, including participation in a prestigious leadership programme and the honour of delivering a speech at London’s oldest church in tribute to Mother Teresa, an especially meaningful moment for her as a fellow Albanian woman.

Today, English For Ladies offers a variety of services, including a membership programme, an intensive course called “English Every Day for Ladies”, and a new year-long initiative, Roadmap to Fluency, designed to build confidence and fluency in a supportive, community-focused environment.

“English is more than just a language,” Qendresa explained. “It’s a key that unlocks freedom, opportunity, and connection. My own struggle with language was once my greatest weakness, but it has become my greatest purpose. I want every woman to believe in their ability to overcome and achieve.”

For more information about English For Ladies, visit www.englishforladies.com.