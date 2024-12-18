Morson Group Celebrates Multiple Supplier Roles on G-Cloud 14 Framework

Manchester-based Morson Group has achieved a significant milestone, with four of its companies securing positions on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) G-Cloud 14 Framework. This recognition allows the businesses to provide a variety of pre-approved cloud services to public sector organisations through the government’s Digital Marketplace.

Morson Projects, a leader in innovative consultancy solutions, has joined the G-Cloud 14 supplier list for the first time, offering services such as cyber security, machine learning, and DevOps. Astraeus Consulting (‘Astraeus’) has been named one of just 42 suppliers on G-Cloud 14 Lot 4, which focuses on large-scale projects designed to facilitate transitions to cloud software and hosting services.

Astraeus stands alongside prominent firms such as Deloitte, Capgemini UK, and Ernst & Young within the Lot 4 network. Meanwhile, fellow Morson Group companies Bridge Technology Partners and InterQuest have retained their supplier status on G-Cloud 14, continuing to deliver a diverse range of cloud-based services tailored to the framework’s latest iteration.

“We are incredibly proud to join the government’s G-Cloud 14 Framework,” said Gareth Beck, Operational Director at Morson Projects. “Our teams are looking forward to helping framework buyers maximise the value and impact of their IT project investments, whether they take the form of complex change projects or smaller discrete work packages, by delivering effective and efficient solutions to their challenges.”

Linton Ward, Managing Director at Astraeus, added:

“We are thrilled to be awarded approved supplier status on this second iteration of the G-Cloud Lot 4 framework – an accolade which is testament to our business’s growth and ongoing expansion of consulting services offered to the public sector. Being part of this exclusive network of Lot 4 suppliers provides an incredibly exciting opportunity for Astraeus to support larger-scale projects and accelerate digital change across the public sector.”

Andy Wadsworth, Director at Bridge Technology Partners, emphasised the importance of their role:

“Our portfolio of cloud-based services offer public sector organisations new opportunities to maximise efficiency, catalyse innovation and unlock value creation – as we continue working together to empower the transformation of future-ready public services.”

Ged Mason, Chief Executive of the Morson Group, said:

“As a Group, we are incredibly proud of this achievement. Securing G-Cloud 14 awards across four of our entities and extending the scope of our current capability to encompass the incredibly prestigious Lot 4, is testament to our technical expertise, robust project governance, commitment to innovation and empowered approach to zero dependency. I am excited to see each entity leverage its unique strengths to accelerate digital transformation across the public sector.”

The G-Cloud 14 Framework went live on 29 October 2024, with services now available to public sector buyers via the Digital Marketplace.