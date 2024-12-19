BridgeHead Software Joins AXREM to Bolster UK Healthcare Innovation

BridgeHead Software, a leading provider of healthcare data management solutions, has proudly announced its membership of AXREM, the UK’s trade association representing suppliers of diagnostic medical imaging, radiotherapy, healthcare IT, and care equipment.

This new collaboration underscores BridgeHead Software’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the UK healthcare sector, particularly the NHS and private healthcare organisations. By offering innovative solutions, BridgeHead aims to boost clinical efficiency, reduce operational risk, and unlock the full potential of patient data.

As a British company with over three decades of experience, BridgeHead is exclusively focused on healthcare. Its flagship solution, HealthStore®, a Clinical Data Repository (CDR), serves as an invaluable complement to systems such as EPR, PACS, LIMS, and RIS. HealthStore has a proven ability to unify data from live and legacy systems into a single, standards-based platform. By eliminating data silos, it ensures fast, secure, and interoperable access to patient information, supporting both frontline clinical care and secondary uses like research.

As an AXREM member, BridgeHead will actively contribute to the organisation’s Imaging IT and AI Special Focus Groups, helping to drive digital transformation and share its expertise in clinical data management.

Jim Beagle, President and CEO of BridgeHead Software, commented:

“BridgeHead is excited to join AXREM and work closely with its members to support healthcare providers across the UK.

“AXREM plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between suppliers and the NHS all in a bid to leverage best-of-breed technologies that deliver tangible benefits to support the triple aim of better health for populations, better care for patients, and lower costs. We look forward to sharing our expertise in data aggregation and management, interoperability, and cyber resilience, as well as learning from others in this dynamic sector.”

Sally Edgington, Director at AXREM, added:

“We’re delighted to welcome BridgeHead Software to AXREM and are confident they will make a valuable contribution to our Imaging IT and AI Special Focus Groups. BridgeHead brings deep expertise in healthcare data management and a strong commitment to supporting the NHS in their digital transformation journeys. We look forward to working together to enhance innovation and efficiency across the healthcare sector.”

By joining AXREM, BridgeHead Software aims to further champion the modernisation of healthcare technology, enabling providers to improve efficiencies, reduce risk, and achieve better patient outcomes.

For more information about BridgeHead Software, visit www.bridgeheadsoftware.com.