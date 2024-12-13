Food Named LUXlife Healthy-Eating Catering Business of the Year 2024

Pow Food is delighted to announce its recognition as the winner of the esteemed LUXlife Healthy-Eating Catering Business of the Year 2024. This marks the fourth time the company has received the honour, following previous wins in 2020, 2021, and 2023.

This accolade reaffirms Pow Food’s dedication to providing nutritious, delicious, and sustainable meals to its clients and communities across the UK. The award celebrates the company’s innovative catering solutions, which prioritise quality ingredients, environmentally friendly practices, and exceptional customer service. Pow Food’s commitment to promoting health and wellbeing has solidified its position as a leader in the healthy-eating sector.

Managing Director Ali Warburton expressed her gratitude: “This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering nutritious, delicious, and sustainable meals to our wonderful clients and communities. I want to give thanks to our dedicated team for their hard work and passion, to our clients for their ongoing support, and to LUXlife for recognising our efforts with this award! Here’s to continuing our mission to nourish and empower through healthy food!”

The LUXlife Awards are widely respected for their rigorous and transparent evaluation process. Nominations come from a global audience through online voting, self-nominations, and third-party recommendations. Each nominee is assessed by an experienced in-house research team, which compiles detailed case files based on client satisfaction, industry reputation, and innovation.

Pow Food’s recognition reflects its excellence in client care, industry innovation, and adherence to its core values. The judging panel praised the company for its commitment to healthy eating and sustainability.

As Pow Food celebrates this achievement, it looks ahead with plans to expand its reach, refine its offerings, and continue inspiring healthier eating habits throughout the UK.