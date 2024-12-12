Askable Secures £17 Million from Airtree to Revolutionise On-Demand Research Delivery

Askable, a platform dedicated to on-demand research and insights, has raised £17 million (AU$22 million) in a Series A funding round led by Airtree Ventures. Focused on transforming products through user insights, Askable connects businesses with top-tier researchers, rigorously screened participants, and an advanced research platform that merges human expertise with AI to deliver deep and scalable insights.

In a market where research teams face increasing pressure from growing demands, restricted budgets, and lengthy backlogs, Askable serves as a vital ally. Its platform enables lean teams to scale their research capabilities, mitigate risks associated with critical product decisions, and focus on building solutions that meet user needs with precision.

Founded in 2017 by John Goleby, Scott Goleby, and Andreas Zhou within their agency’s incubator, Askable has grown from a Brisbane startup to a global leader, with offices in Brisbane, London, and Chicago. Profitable and self-funded from inception, this Series A investment is Askable’s first external funding. By addressing the inefficiencies of fragmented research tools, the company is redefining the future of customer insights.

The AU$22 million investment will allow Askable to enhance its on-demand research delivery, develop new technologies, and recruit global talent, ensuring businesses have access to critical insights for innovation.

“The greatest brands in the world still launch products no one wants,” said John Goleby, Co-Founder and CEO of Askable. “Without a way to quickly and deeply extract the full truth from users, digital products stand almost no chance of success.”

“The way we see it, traditional research methods and no amount of DIY tools can keep pace with today’s demands, leading to backlogs, poor product decisions, and unnecessary risks. Askable fundamentally shifts the way products are built. Deep user insight fuels intentional product decisions, ultimately delivering experiences users crave, and well, expect. It’s an approach over 600 of the world’s biggest brands are already taking with our help, for obvious reasons.”

Askable integrates human expertise with AI-powered tools to provide crucial insights swiftly, enabling product leaders to make evidence-based decisions confidently.

“Askable is a bootstrapped Brisbane success story on the brink of being the top global player in the user research market, with a differentiated vision supercharged by new AI capabilities,” said John Henderson, Partner at Airtree Ventures. “The US & EU market has seen extensive investment into research tools that promised efficiency and ROI—but led to clutter. We believe Askable’s approach to solving this challenge with on-demand research capacity is game-changing. We’re excited to lead their first external funding round to supercharge their growth in the US and deliver their vision globally.”