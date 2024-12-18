StatelyDB Delivers a Developer-Friendly DynamoDB Experience on the Netlify Platform

Stately Cloud has unveiled its latest integration with Netlify’s application infrastructure platform, streamlining the process for developers to create scalable applications akin to DynamoDB, but without its usual complexities. This integration embeds StatelyDB’s developer-oriented database layer directly into Netlify, removing the traditional hurdles developers face when working with DynamoDB.

DynamoDB’s scalability is highly sought after by organisations, but its steep learning curve and rigid data modelling requirements often slow down development. StatelyDB addresses these challenges with its elastic schema approach, offering DynamoDB’s performance capabilities while allowing developers to adapt and refine their data models over time.

Key Features of the Integration:

Seamless one-click installation and configuration via the Netlify interface

Schema-driven development with automatic type generation

Ensures forward and backward compatibility across schema versions

Simplified data modelling that bypasses single-table design challenges

A pre-built starter template showcasing best practices

The launch includes an open-source starter template for a “Link in Bio” profile page application. Teams can quickly clone and deploy this template, bypassing the usual DynamoDB intricacies and enabling swift implementation.

Technological Breakthrough

StatelyDB uniquely merges schema-driven development with NoSQL scalability by leveraging DynamoDB as its backend storage engine. This method retains DynamoDB’s hallmark strengths of horizontal scalability and consistent performance, while introducing a flexible schema layer that evolves to meet application requirements.

Developers can define their data structures using schemas, which generate type definitions for their preferred programming languages. As application needs evolve, StatelyDB ensures seamless forward and backward compatibility between schema versions, eradicating traditional migration challenges.

Engineered by former Amazon and Snap engineers with experience in building scalable systems, StatelyDB signifies a paradigm shift in database development. The platform embodies the belief that developers should be able to adjust their data modelling decisions without compromising performance or scalability.

The StatelyDB Netlify integration is now accessible at https://www.netlify.com/integrations/stately/.