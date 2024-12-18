UK Cyber Security Council Adds Incident Response as New Specialism for Professional Registration

Following the success of a pilot programme and the training of qualified assessors, The Cyber Scheme has been granted a licence by the UK Cyber Security Council to evaluate and recommend professionals for the Incident Response specialism at Chartered, Principal, and Practitioner levels.

Incident Response involves preparing for, managing, and addressing cyber security incidents to minimise organisational damage and prevent future breaches. This discipline safeguards the integrity of an organisation’s information systems and data through structured procedures for analysing and responding to cyber security threats. Incident Responders are also responsible for devising and implementing measures to mitigate the likelihood of similar incidents.

Professionals applying for this title must demonstrate their expertise across diverse scenarios. This includes detailing how they responded to incidents, the mitigation steps taken, lessons learned, and their plans for further professional growth in this field.

The Cyber Scheme is now welcoming applications from individuals working in this area and has developed comprehensive resources to support applicants. These include detailed application guidance, best-practice methodologies, and on-demand webinars to assist candidates through the process.

Additionally, the organisation provides support for Government and Public Sector employees who qualify for funding through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT)’s Cyber Professional Titles Fund.

The Cyber Scheme is also developing a robust Continuing Professional Development (CPD) policy and an administrative portal. This portal will enable title holders to manage their ongoing professional development with ease, awarding points for relevant activities within their specialism.

Andy Jones, Strategy Director at The Cyber Scheme, commented:

“Launching Incident Response as the newest specialism to be recognised for Professional Registration is an important development for the cyber security industry, given the numbers of people who recognise the responsibilities of an incident responder within their job role.

“The Cyber Scheme continues to be at the forefront of strategic development as an inaugural Licensed Body for the UK Cyber Security Council, and will support individuals as they professionalise their career path from Practitioner to Chartered Level in this and other fields as they are developed.”

For further information and to apply, please visit thecyberscheme.org/professional-title-incident-response.