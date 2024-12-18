Christmas Cyber Security: PureCyber Highlights the Biggest Threats to Businesses This Festive Season

While many businesses prepare to wind down for the Christmas holidays, cyber criminals see this as their prime opportunity. For CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers) and IT leads, the festive period is rarely a time to relax. Reduced staffing, a surge in phishing scams, and an increase in ransomware attacks make Christmas one of the most challenging periods for security teams, often exacerbating burnout and mental health pressures.

With digital transformation now a fundamental part of nearly every organisation, almost all business processes are vulnerable to cyber threats. While this transformation aims to optimise efficiency, it has also heightened cyber risks, placing greater demands on CISOs and their teams.

According to Gartner*, 62% of cyber security leaders feel pressure to work late nights or weekends, with 37% facing unrealistic expectations in their roles. Unsurprisingly, the festive season often amplifies these stresses.

Why is Christmas a High-Risk Period for Cyber Security?

Phishing Frenzy: Fraudulent festive e-cards, fake delivery notifications, and bogus charity appeals tempt employees to click on malicious links. Despite widespread awareness, phishing remains the most common attack method.

Skeleton IT Teams: Reduced staffing levels slow response times, while remote working environments introduce further vulnerabilities.

Unpatched Systems: Delayed software updates leave organisations exposed to known exploits.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: The holiday rush often creates security gaps within partnerships and transactions.

The holiday rush often creates security gaps within partnerships and transactions. Social Engineering: Scammers exploit the goodwill and distractions of the season, tricking employees with urgent and seemingly legitimate requests.

“Cyber criminals are opportunists,” says Matt Jones, Chief Defensive Security Officer at PureCyber. “They exploit the unique mix of distractions, absences, and goodwill that define the festive season.”

Mitigating Cyber Risks This Christmas

To minimise these risks, PureCyber advises the following measures:

Training Staff: Reinforce vigilance through regular training, particularly on recognising phishing attempts.

Auditing Systems: Identify vulnerabilities, ensure backups are functional, and test incident response plans.

Implementing MFA and Limiting Access: Strengthen access controls and restrict critical system access to essential personnel.

Planning Incident Response: Define response roles clearly and ensure backup contacts are available.

Define response roles clearly and ensure backup contacts are available. Using Managed Security Services: Engage 24/7 monitoring services to detect and respond to threats in real time, easing the burden on internal teams.

“These measures create a robust defence, not just for the festive season but throughout the year,” says Jon Stock, Chief Information Risk Officer at PureCyber. “Engaging your employees and implementing strong processes are key to reducing your risk.”

