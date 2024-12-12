POWERbreathe International Launches Revolutionary Smart Breathing Training System

POWERbreathe International Ltd is excited to introduce its cutting-edge smart breathing training system, designed to enhance fitness, lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality, and promote heart and lung health—all achieved in just 30 breaths, twice a day.

Traditionally utilised in respiratory patients and regarded as a ‘secret weapon’ by elite athletes, the POWERbreathe Plus IMT lies at the core of this innovative system. By providing resistance during inhalation, the device forces breathing muscles to work harder, a technique called Inspiratory Muscle Training (IMT). This process strengthens breathing muscles, leading to better breathing endurance, enhanced lung function, and a range of health benefits.

The system is elevated by the Smart Adaptor and the ActiBreathe® app, transforming the device—known as “dumbbells for your diaphragm”—into an intelligent training tool. This advanced system includes strength assessments, progress tracking, real-time feedback, and customised training plans.

“Since introducing the first mechanical breathing trainer to the NHS in the 1990s, our devices have changed the face of respiratory muscle training globally, having been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and extensively studied in international clinical research,” said Harry Brar, Managing Director of POWERbreathe International.

“In recent years, clinical studies highlighting the broader mental and physical health benefits of Inspiratory Muscle Training has led to a surge in demand for our products among everyday health and wellness enthusiasts, and we have revolutionised to meet these needs.

“Today’s launch reflects our commitment to delivering an optimised experience for all POWERbreathe users—whether they are using the device under medical supervision, with a trainer, or independently. The system’s unique features are designed to maximise health and fitness goals, enhance motivation and aid adherence so users can fully experience the life changing benefits of our breathing trainers.”

The POWERbreathe Plus IMT has been used in hundreds of medical and sports research studies. It is scientifically proven to increase breathing strength and stamina and reduce breathing fatigue in people with medical conditions, and in sports for improving athletic performance. It was the intervention used in the landmark study from the University of Colorado which found POWERbreathe training lowers blood pressure at least as much if not more than current medications and regular aerobic activity.

Key Benefits of IMT with POWERbreathe



Makes Exercise Easier: Users can engage in longer workouts without feeling breathless

Convenient for at-home Use: You don’t need to leave your sofa, let alone take part in intensive workouts to improve your stamina and fitness

Clinically proven: To reduce breathlessness, improve quality of life, boost athletic performance and stamina

More Energy: By improving how your body uses oxygen

Improved cognition: As a result of improved oxygenation, circulation, and less fatigue

Improved Sleep: By maintaining optimal oxygen levels throughout the night

Better Heart Health: Through a combination of improved respiratory efficiency, activation of the parasympathetic nervous system, reduced stress, and better cardiovascular function

Trusted: a medical grade device, trusted and used for years on the NHS and recognised by credible international organisations such as WHO

Feel the benefits quickly: clinical studies report health improvements after just 4 weeks of use

Dr. Sabrina Brar, Chief Future Officer at POWERbreathe, added: “The new system will optimise breathing training for everyone, particularly those training at a professional level because it now acts as a ‘smart trainer’ providing the specific guidance needed to enhance respiratory muscle performance. This translates into improved athletic performance, whether it’s for endurance training or recovery. For the first time, athletes have access to detailed, real-time insights that allow for precise adjustments in their training.”

Key features of the Smart Adaptor and ActiBreathe® App

· Standalone Strength Test: Measure the strength of your breathing muscles, providing an accurate insight into your breathing capabilities.

· Guidance and Training Plans: Receive tailored training plans based on your individual respiratory needs.

· Visualised Progress: Track improvements and celebrate breathing milestones.

· Seamless Integration: The Smart Adaptor seamlessly syncs with the ActiBreathe® App. Access your data anytime, anywhere and stay connected to your breathing training journey

The Smart Adaptor and ActiBreathe® App is compatible with:

· POWERbreathe Plus Inspiratory Muscle Trainers (IMT) – All models

· POWERbreathe EX1 Expiratory Muscle Trainers (EMT) – All models

· Shaker Deluxe mucus clearance device – coming soon

Special Introductory Offer:

For those new to breathing training, POWERbreathe offers a Bundle that includes a PowerBreathe device, Smart Adapter, protective case, and access to the ActiBreathe® App for a combined price of £299.99 / $361.46.

Seasonal offer (2024 only):

UK: Smart Adaptor with standard case, POWERbreathe Plus IMT AND EX1 EMT for £299.99 (this is a saving of £94.99)

USA: Smart Adaptor with standard case, POWERbreathe Plus IMT AND EX1 EMT for $312.49 (this is a saving of $123.97)