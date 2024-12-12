POWERbreathe International Launches Revolutionary Smart Breathing Training System

POWERbreathe International Ltd is excited to introduce its cutting-edge smart breathing training system, designed to enhance fitness, lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality, and promote heart and lung health—all achieved in just 30 breaths, twice a day.
Traditionally utilised in respiratory patients and regarded as a ‘secret weapon’ by elite athletes, the POWERbreathe Plus IMT lies at the core of this innovative system. By providing resistance during inhalation, the device forces breathing muscles to work harder, a technique called Inspiratory Muscle Training (IMT). This process strengthens breathing muscles, leading to better breathing endurance, enhanced lung function, and a range of health benefits.
The system is elevated by the Smart Adaptor and the ActiBreathe® app, transforming the device—known as “dumbbells for your diaphragm”—into an intelligent training tool. This advanced system includes strength assessments, progress tracking, real-time feedback, and customised training plans.
“Since introducing the first mechanical breathing trainer to the NHS in the 1990s, our devices have changed the face of respiratory muscle training globally, having been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and extensively studied in international clinical research,” said Harry Brar, Managing Director of POWERbreathe International.
“In recent years, clinical studies highlighting the broader mental and physical health benefits of Inspiratory Muscle Training has led to a surge in demand for our products among everyday health and wellness enthusiasts, and we have revolutionised to meet these needs.
“Today’s launch reflects our commitment to delivering an optimised experience for all POWERbreathe users—whether they are using the device under medical supervision, with a trainer, or independently. The system’s unique features are designed to maximise health and fitness goals, enhance motivation and aid adherence so users can fully experience the life changing benefits of our breathing trainers.”