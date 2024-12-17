Ontario Mother-Daughter Duo Launch Faith-Based Trauma Recovery Programme

A mother and daughter from Ontario have joined forces to establish TERP For Women, a faith-based trauma recovery programme designed to provide deep healing for those carrying the weight of past wounds.

Rooted in Ontario and co-created by Darlyne DuBonnet-Beachey and her daughter Victoria DuBonnet, TERP For Women offers a structured approach to trauma recovery, blending their personal experiences with professional expertise. Their programme, the Traumatic Emotional Recovery Process (TERP), focuses on rebuilding lives through faith, identity, and holistic healing, emphasising alignment with spiritual principles.

Darlyne, a Registered Nurse with nearly 40 years of experience in mental health and elder care, brings a wealth of knowledge to the programme. She is also a Clinical Medical Herbalist and Acupuncture therapist who has been running the Laurier Herbal Clinic & Lifestyle Centre since 2005. Dedicated to promoting a natural and simple lifestyle, Darlyne’s work with TERP reflects her commitment to holistic health. Living on a hobby farm in Northern Ontario with her husband, she finds fulfilment in wildcrafting herbs and sharing their benefits with her patients.

For Victoria, her role as co-creator was inspired by her personal experiences with loss and health struggles. “Even though I’d been a Christian since I was five years old, a series of losses left me feeling stripped of my identity and purpose,” she recalls.

Victoria describes a period of profound challenges, including the passing of her grandfather, moving out of her childhood home, the loss of close mentors and friends, and the pressures of balancing studies and athletic achievements. “Despite a commitment to health, I found myself in a place of chronic fatigue, deep anxiety, and depression—at my lowest point, I had been bedridden and unable to fulfil my usual education, work responsibilities, and athletic pursuits.”

Although she tried various therapies, Victoria struggled to find full relief. “Each method helped in some way, but I felt as if I was only chasing symptoms without getting to the core issue,” she explains. Seeking deeper healing, she turned to scripture and her faith, grounding her recovery in Kingdom principles to rebuild her sense of identity and worth.

Reflecting on her breakthrough, Victoria shares: “I realised that I had to rediscover my value and purpose outside of what I could do or achieve. I learned that I was valued simply because I am God’s creation and belong to Him. My renewed prayer life helped me realign with this truth, giving me a purpose beyond the circumstances.”

Together with Darlyne, she developed a structured five-step programme based on her recovery experience, which now forms the foundation of TERP For Women.

The duo emphasise the importance of addressing trauma at its roots. “Our motto, ‘Remove and Restore before you Rebuild,’ highlights the need to repair past wounds so we can create a solid base for the future,” says Darlyne. “So many people try to move forward while carrying unresolved pain, and we want to provide a way to stop that cycle and find genuine healing.”

TERP For Women incorporates Darlyne and Victoria’s combined expertise in medical herbalism, nutrition, and Biblical principles of inner healing. “We designed a simple, five-step system to create a personalised trauma recovery plan,” says Victoria. “Our goal was to make the process clear and supportive, so each participant could follow through at their own pace with the guidance and community support they need.”

By addressing core foundations of identity, intrinsic value, and purpose through a body-soul-spirit approach, the programme helps participants confront the root causes of trauma rather than just managing symptoms. “We’ve seen firsthand how this approach can change lives, and we want to share it with anyone seeking healing,” adds Darlyne.

Victoria’s own journey—from loss to becoming a trained Christian Trauma Removal Specialist, Clinical Medical Herbalist, and now a coach—embodies the hope the programme offers. “By the time I finished my training in Western Herbal Medicine, Naturopathy, and Nutrition, I had a renewed vision of what I could offer others,” she says. “Through TERP For Women, I’m now able to support others in their healing, walking alongside them as they rediscover their purpose and align with their Creator.”

With weekly coaching calls, a supportive community, and structured teachings, TERP For Women provides the tools and guidance needed to move beyond trauma and embrace empowered, God-aligned lives.

For more information, visit terpforwomen.com or contact [email protected].