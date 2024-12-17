Inspirit Senior Living Boosts Safety with Innovative Disinfection Technology

As the cold and flu season approaches, Inspirit Senior Living is reinforcing its dedication to resident safety by introducing advanced disinfection measures through its Pure Health programme. By collaborating with Viking Pure Solutions, this initiative brings state-of-the-art cleanliness technology to the senior living sector.

The concept behind the Pure Health programme is straightforward: use a safe, effective cleaning and disinfecting solution to protect residents from illnesses such as cold, flu, and COVID-19. However, the technology underpinning the programme is remarkably advanced.

Every Inspirit community is equipped with a proprietary machine provided by Viking Pure Solutions. Using an electrolysis process with salt and ordinary cold tap water, the machine separates the salt molecules into sodium and chlorine. This creates HOCl, or hypochlorous acid, a substance naturally produced by white blood cells to combat infection. HOCl is the key ingredient in electrolysed water, which serves as the primary cleaning agent for the Pure Health programme.

Electrolysed water is highly effective against a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It is registered with the EPA as a disinfectant that eliminates 99.9% of germs, including Norovirus and SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Furthermore, it works on both hard and soft surfaces, is green-certified, and is safe for both humans and pets – it’s even safe enough to drink!

Under the Pure Health programme, Inspirit communities follow a rigorous disinfection schedule. Alongside their regular cleaning routines, additional measures are taken to target high-traffic areas such as lobbies and dining rooms, which are disinfected daily. Residents’ apartments are also disinfected as part of routine housekeeping services.

“Our Pure Health programme exemplifies Inspirit’s dedication to leveraging innovative technologies that enhance the well-being of our communities,” said Dave McHarg, Inspirit Senior Living’s CEO. “Nothing is more important to us than our residents’ well-being, and, knowing that seniors are often immunocompromised, I’m so proud of this programme, unique approach, and partnership with a company that bridges technological advancement with safety.”

To learn more about Inspirit Senior Living’s innovative Pure Health programme, visit www.inspiritseniorliving.com/pure-health.