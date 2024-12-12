Epilepsy Alarms UK Introduces EpiMonitor: The Ultimate Epilepsy Monitoring System

Epilepsy Alarms UK has announced the introduction of EpiMonitor, the most advanced epilepsy monitoring and seizure detection system in the world, now available for the first time in the UK. Designed to enhance safety and offer peace of mind, EpiMonitor integrates state-of-the-art wearable technology with real-time monitoring for individuals living with epilepsy.

Created by Empatica, a global leader in wearable health innovation, EpiMonitor features the EmbracePlus smartwatch, which is MHRA registered and CE certified in the UK, as well as FDA cleared in the US. Suitable for adults and children aged six and above, the system delivers unparalleled accuracy in seizure detection, sophisticated health data analysis, and seamless caregiver communication.

Key Features of the EpiMonitor System

Exceptional Seizure Detection Accuracy

Powered by advanced algorithms with 98% precision, EpiMonitor identifies potential generalised tonic-clonic seizures and sends alerts via automated calls and SMS, including GPS location details. Customisable Sensitivity Settings

The system allows users to tailor detection settings to minimise false alarms and suit individual needs. Holistic Health Monitoring

Beyond seizures, EpiMonitor tracks daily health metrics like sleep quality, physical activity, and seizure occurrences. Data can be shared with healthcare providers to enhance treatment outcomes. User-Friendly and Robust Design

The EmbracePlus smartwatch features a sleek, waterproof design, a scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 screen, an always-on E-Ink display, and a battery life of up to seven days for uninterrupted monitoring.

A Breakthrough in Epilepsy Care

With over 600,000 people living with epilepsy in the UK, reliable seizure detection and health tracking are vital for many families. EpiMonitor sets a new benchmark in epilepsy care, combining cutting-edge technology with ease of use and personalised support.

“EpiMonitor is a revolutionary step forward in epilepsy care,” said Stewart Smith, Director at Epilepsy Alarms UK. “We’re proud to partner with Empatica to bring this life-changing technology to our community, providing families with unparalleled support and peace of mind.”

Availability and Pricing

EpiMonitor is now available exclusively from Epilepsy Alarms website, a trusted supplier of epilepsy-focused safety solutions. For more information or to purchase, visit the Epilepsy Alarms website or contact their customer service team at 0800 180 88 33 or email [email protected].