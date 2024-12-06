Ontime Automotive Announces European Growth with New German Facility

Ontime Automotive, a global vehicle logistics company, has unveiled plans to expand its footprint in Europe with the establishment of Ontime Automotive Germany GmbH. The opening of its inaugural site in Bergheim, near Cologne, signifies the company’s commitment to enhancing services across mainland Europe.

The strategically located facility offers seamless connectivity to major European road networks and motorways. Its close proximity to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges – the continent’s largest port for vehicle transshipments, handling over three million new vehicles annually – further strengthens Ontime’s operational reach.

Initially, the Bergheim site will focus on providing covered storage and technical support services. These operations align with the activities of Ontime’s Technical Services division in Chelmsford, UK, ensuring consistency across its European operations.

With an established client base comprising prominent German original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and affluent individuals, Ontime aims to fortify its relationships while continuing to enhance its customer support and logistical services across Europe and globally.

Justin Brinklow, Managing Director of Ontime Automotive, stated: “As a logistics partner to a number of manufacturers and automotive groups in Germany, it has always been our intention to establish a base here.

“With recent updates to EU regulations and Germany’s lead in producing more vehicles than any other country in Europe, it’s commercially the right time for us.”

He further commented, “We envisage the facility will become integral for existing clients and those who choose Ontime in the future.”

Looking ahead, Ontime plans to invest further in Q1 2025, with the introduction of its first German-based transporters. These vehicles will join the company’s fully owned fleet, increasing its number of covered transporters to over 90.

While Ontime’s group headquarters will remain in the UK, its operations will continue to be supported by facilities in Calais, France, and the new site in Bergheim.