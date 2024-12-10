Reptile Centre Enhances Livefood Subscription Service for Pet Owners

The Reptile Centre, a trusted destination for reptile enthusiasts since 1995, is proud to announce the launch of its improved Livefood Subscription Service, designed to simplify feeding routines for exotic pet owners. The revamped service provides fresh, premium-quality livefood delivered straight to your door, tailored to meet the needs of modern pet care.
With flexible subscription plans ranging from weekly to monthly deliveries, this updated service ensures your reptiles are always well-fed. Subscribers can now enjoy additional benefits, including a complimentary ProRep Jelly Pot with every order, priority picking and packing for quicker delivery, and the convenience of pausing or cancelling at any time. These new features underscore the Reptile Centre’s dedication to making reptile care as seamless and enjoyable as possible.
- Freshness Guaranteed: Livefood is sourced directly from breeders and packed on the same day it is dispatched, ensuring the best quality possible. If something’s not right, the Livefood Freshness Guarantee promises a swift resolution, including next-day replacements for issues reported before noon.
- Diverse Options: From locusts to crickets, worms, and even aquatic livefood, the Centre offers a wide variety to meet the dietary needs of all reptile species.
- Convenient Resources: Customers can access practical guides like “How to Keep Locusts Alive” and detailed care sheets to optimise livefood health and nutrition.