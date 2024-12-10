Reptile Centre Enhances Livefood Subscription Service for Pet Owners

The Reptile Centre, a trusted destination for reptile enthusiasts since 1995, is proud to announce the launch of its improved Livefood Subscription Service, designed to simplify feeding routines for exotic pet owners. The revamped service provides fresh, premium-quality livefood delivered straight to your door, tailored to meet the needs of modern pet care.

With flexible subscription plans ranging from weekly to monthly deliveries, this updated service ensures your reptiles are always well-fed. Subscribers can now enjoy additional benefits, including a complimentary ProRep Jelly Pot with every order, priority picking and packing for quicker delivery, and the convenience of pausing or cancelling at any time. These new features underscore the Reptile Centre’s dedication to making reptile care as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Why Choose the Reptile Centre’s Livefood Subscription?

Freshness Guaranteed : Livefood is sourced directly from breeders and packed on the same day it is dispatched, ensuring the best quality possible. If something’s not right, the Livefood Freshness Guarantee promises a swift resolution, including next-day replacements for issues reported before noon​.

: Livefood is sourced directly from breeders and packed on the same day it is dispatched, ensuring the best quality possible. If something’s not right, the promises a swift resolution, including next-day replacements for issues reported before noon​. Diverse Options : From locusts to crickets, worms, and even aquatic livefood, the Centre offers a wide variety to meet the dietary needs of all reptile species​​.

: From locusts to crickets, worms, and even aquatic livefood, the Centre offers a wide variety to meet the dietary needs of all reptile species​​. Convenient Resources: Customers can access practical guides like “How to Keep Locusts Alive” and detailed care sheets to optimise livefood health and nutrition​​.

“Our goal is to empower reptile owners with hassle-free solutions that allow them to focus on what matters most—caring for their pets,” said Gary, Head of eCommerce at the Reptile Centre. “This revamped subscription service aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver not just products but peace of mind.”

New to Reptile Care? We've Got You Covered! Beyond the subscription service, the Reptile Centre offers a treasure trove of resources to support owners, from setup guides to care sheets for reptiles of all species. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced keeper, their experts are here to help via phone, email, or live chat.