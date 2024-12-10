FXIFY’s Instant Funding Programme: Transforming Access to Trading Capital

FXIFY™, a leader in the proprietary trading firm, has launched its groundbreaking Instant Funding Programme, allowing traders to access live trading capital without undergoing the usual evaluation process. This innovative solution caters to confident traders eager to begin trading immediately, offering a swift path to funded capital.

The Instant Funding Programme represents a revolutionary step forward in prop trading by enabling traders to bypass evaluations entirely. FXIFY provides account options ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, giving traders the freedom to start trading live capital without delay.

“We’re excited to introduce Instant Funding as part of our continued growth and commitment to offering flexible, fast, and reliable solutions to the prop trading community,” said Bobby Winters, Co-Founder of FXIFY. “As we continue to expand our offerings and strengthen our global presence, we’re responding to the needs of traders who want to start trading funded capital without delay. FXIFY now provides everything you need to succeed in prop trading, including access to the most popular trading platforms, multiple funded trader programmes, tailored accounts, and industry-leading tools.”

By removing traditional barriers to funding, FXIFY’s Instant Funding Programme transforms how traders access capital. Traders no longer face prolonged timelines or rigid evaluation requirements, enabling them to begin trading as soon as they’re ready.

Bobby Winters adds: “With decades of industry experience and as part of a global fintech and brokerage group, FXIFY is shaping the future of prop trading. Our deep understanding of traders’ needs, strong financial backing, and advanced technological infrastructure empower us to deliver groundbreaking solutions like the Instant Funding model. We can now offer top traders an alternative to bypass traditional barriers, offering a direct path to success with the best tools, platforms, and support in the market.”

FXIFY provides multiple funded trading options, including the 1, 2, and 3-Phase evaluation programmes alongside the Instant Funding Programme. These options, coupled with customisable add-ons, ensure a personalised and adaptable trading experience.

With a global presence spanning over 200 countries and more than 180,000 traders, FXIFY has delivered over $25 million in payouts. The launch of Instant Funding demonstrates its dedication to advancing the prop trading landscape.