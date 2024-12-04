Tradesman Saver Brings Holiday Cheer with “12 Days of Christmas” Giveaway

Leading UK insurance provider partners with top industry brands to reward hardworking tradespeople

Tradesman Saver, a trusted name in tradesman insurance and part of Henry Seymour & Co and the Jensten Group, is excited to unveil its festive 12 Days of Christmas giveaway. This initiative celebrates the dedication of tradespeople across the UK while spreading some much-needed holiday cheer.

An Industry Partnership

To make the giveaway truly special, Tradesman Saver has teamed up with leading trade-sector brands, including Gorilla Marketing, Rothenberger, Dekton, UK Planet Tools, Bahco, myXplorer, Junk Yard Golf Club, Pixibright, and Tough Master.

Dean Laming, Managing Director at Tradesman Saver, shared his thoughts: “We’re thrilled to launch our ’12 Days of Christmas’ giveaway. It’s our way of giving back to the hardworking tradespeople who form the backbone of our customer base. We’re grateful for the support of our partner brands in making this possible.”

Prizes to Delight Every Tradesperson



The “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway features an impressive array of prizes tailored to meet the diverse needs and interests of tradespeople. From essential tools to unique experiences, the selection offers something for everyone in the trade industry. Highlights include:

Premium tool sets from renowned brands like Bahco, featuring the s420 ½” drive socket set and the s330 socket set

Innovative storage solutions, including the myXplorer Van Organiser and Tough Master car boot organiser

Comprehensive tool bundles from Dekton, offering everything from cordless drills to kitchen drawer tool kits

Specialized equipment from Rothenberger, including pliers and water pump tools

Cutting-edge lighting solutions from Pixibright, with various RGB and white ring lights perfect for video content creation

Practical tradie bundles from Tough Master, featuring essentials like caulking guns and aviation snips

A £100 voucher for Junk Yard Golf Club, providing a fun leisure experience

A luxurious champagne and mug set from Gorilla Marketing

Each prize package also includes a Tradesman Saver mug, adding a personal touch to the giveaway. This diverse selection ensures that whether a tradesperson needs to upgrade their toolkit, improve their work vehicle organization, or simply enjoy some well-deserved relaxation, the “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway has them covered.



How to Participate



Participation in the giveaway is straightforward and open to all. Interested tradespeople can visit the Tradesman Saver website to enter, with new prizes revealed each day of the promotion.

“We’ve made sure the entry process is quick and easy,” added Laming. “We want as many tradespeople as possible to have the chance to win these fantastic prizes.”

More Than Just Insurance



This giveaway underscores Tradesman Saver’s commitment to supporting the trades beyond just providing insurance. As a part of Henry Seymour & Co and the Jensten Group, Tradesman Saver leverages over 35 years of industry experience to understand and meet the needs of tradespeople.

“While we’re known for our comprehensive insurance solutions, initiatives like this giveaway show our dedication to the overall well-being and success of tradespeople,” Laming explained. “It’s about building a community and showing our appreciation.”



A Tradition of Support

The “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway is the latest in a series of initiatives by Tradesman Saver aimed at supporting and engaging with the trades community. The company continues to explore innovative ways to add value for its customers beyond its core insurance offerings.

Tradespeople interested in participating in the giveaway or learning more about Tradesman Saver’s insurance solutions can visit https://www.tradesmansaver.co.uk for more information.

About Tradesman Saver:



Tradesman Saver is a leading provider of insurance solutions for tradespeople, offering comprehensive coverage options at competitive rates. As part of Henry Seymour & Co and the Jensten Group, Tradesman Saver combines the personal touch of a local insurance broker with the strength and resources of a national insurance group.



About Henry Seymour & Co:



Henry Seymour & Co is a respected name in the insurance industry, with over 35 years of experience in providing tailored insurance solutions for businesses and professionals. As part of the Jensten Group, Henry Seymour & Co is committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric insurance services.