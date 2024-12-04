Tradesman Saver Brings Holiday Cheer with “12 Days of Christmas” Giveaway

Leading UK insurance provider partners with top industry brands to reward hardworking tradespeople
Tradesman Saver, a trusted name in tradesman insurance and part of Henry Seymour & Co and the Jensten Group, is excited to unveil its festive 12 Days of Christmas giveaway. This initiative celebrates the dedication of tradespeople across the UK while spreading some much-needed holiday cheer.
An Industry Partnership
To make the giveaway truly special, Tradesman Saver has teamed up with leading trade-sector brands, including Gorilla Marketing, Rothenberger, Dekton, UK Planet Tools, Bahco, myXplorer, Junk Yard Golf Club, Pixibright, and Tough Master.
Dean Laming, Managing Director at Tradesman Saver, shared his thoughts: “We’re thrilled to launch our ’12 Days of Christmas’ giveaway. It’s our way of giving back to the hardworking tradespeople who form the backbone of our customer base. We’re grateful for the support of our partner brands in making this possible.”
- Premium tool sets from renowned brands like Bahco, featuring the s420 ½” drive socket set and the s330 socket set
- Innovative storage solutions, including the myXplorer Van Organiser and Tough Master car boot organiser
- Comprehensive tool bundles from Dekton, offering everything from cordless drills to kitchen drawer tool kits
- Specialized equipment from Rothenberger, including pliers and water pump tools
- Cutting-edge lighting solutions from Pixibright, with various RGB and white ring lights perfect for video content creation
- Practical tradie bundles from Tough Master, featuring essentials like caulking guns and aviation snips
- A £100 voucher for Junk Yard Golf Club, providing a fun leisure experience
- A luxurious champagne and mug set from Gorilla Marketing
How to Participate
A Tradition of Support
About Henry Seymour & Co: