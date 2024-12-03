Remote-First Approach Fuels Growth for Cheshire-Based Marketing Agency

Carrie-Ann Sudlow Consultancy, a boutique marketing agency originally operating out of Cheshire, has seen remarkable growth since adopting a remote and hybrid working model. Starting as a team of seven, the agency now boasts 18 employees spread across the UK. This transition has led to a 50% increase in both team size and revenue, while also improving employee well-being and efficiency.

With staff located in cities ranging from Cheshire to London, the shift to remote work has been seamless, offering team members greater autonomy and opportunities for professional growth. Mya Ridgway, a senior member of the agency with more than eight years of experience, noted a significant increase in her productivity since moving to a remote setup.

“Working remotely has allowed me to focus without the distractions of an office environment, and I’ve found I’m far more productive,” Mya shares. “Although we work remotely, I still meet up with my colleagues often, which keeps our team spirit strong.”

The agency has established itself as a leader in marketing services, specialising in SEO, social media management, and Google Ads. Their key offerings include:

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO): Helping businesses improve their online visibility and achieve higher search rankings to drive traffic and conversions.

Social Media Management: Creating and managing effective social media campaigns that engage audiences, foster brand loyalty, and boost growth across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Google Ads: Designing targeted Google Ads campaigns to increase brand awareness, attract quality leads, and deliver a strong return on investment.

Despite operating from different locations, the team maintains strong collaboration through digital tools, virtual meetings, and frequent in-person meetups. As Mya highlighted, the remote model has strengthened team culture while offering the flexibility to work independently.

“Even though we’re based all over the UK, we make sure to meet up often to stay connected,” Mya says. “It’s one of the things I love most about working here—the balance between independence and teamwork.”

A senior team member added, “Our remote and hybrid working model has been a game-changer for everyone on the team. We’ve found that this flexibility allows us to be more creative and productive while staying connected to our clients and each other.”

Carrie-Ann Sudlow Consultancy remains dedicated to its core principles of client satisfaction, employee well-being, and delivering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions. The agency plans to expand its services and reach further while maintaining the flexibility and innovation that have driven its success.