Marble Adventures and MyMiniFactory Transform Toy-Making with 3D-Printed Marble Runs

Marble Adventures, in collaboration with MyMiniFactory, is revolutionising the toy industry by introducing a groundbreaking 3D-printable marble run that redefines creativity, storytelling, and play.

The much-anticipated question of when 3D printing would change the toy market has finally been answered. Marble Adventures combines the power of 3D printing with an extraordinary creative vision, offering a unique playscape unlike anything seen before. Moving beyond sterile, engineering-centric aesthetics, Marble Adventures introduces a world filled with mystery, whimsy, and rich storytelling. This innovative game allows users to 3D-print and assemble bespoke marble runs one block at a time, all from the comfort of their homes.

Local Manufacturing with Biodegradable Plastic

The construction toy market is projected to grow by 11.9% between 2024 and 2030. However, this expansion brings challenges such as lengthy production timelines, overseas manufacturing, customs delays, and excessive plastic waste. Marble Adventures addresses these issues through the use of biodegradable PLA and home-based 3D printing. Desktop 3D printers, now more affordable and user-friendly, enable everyone to become a local manufacturer, paving the way for a decentralised and sustainable production model.

Fostering STEM Skills Through Play

Marble Adventures is more than just a game – it’s an educational tool that enhances early childhood development. By merging imaginative storytelling with construction toy benefits, it boosts STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills while fostering creativity, problem-solving, and motor skills. Children learn through hands-on play and exploration, creating adventures that engage their minds and spark their imagination.

From its inception, Marble Adventures has been designed to bring people together. Whether building blocks for the game or crafting cherished memories during play, this approach moves away from disposable consumerism, offering a meaningful connection to the toys. It echoes the sentiment of guardians crafting toys for children but reimagines it with the simplicity of modern technology.

A Community-Driven Approach to Toy Making

Created by the team behind the successful Dungeon Blocks gaming tiles, Marble Adventures is the result of a collaborative community effort. Unlike faceless corporations, the Dungeon Blocks team actively engages with its users to develop a symbiotic marketplace, which they believe represents the future of toy-making.

An Adventure Beyond the Game

Forget the generic marble runs of the past – Marble Adventures transforms every track into a dynamic playground filled with traps, ramps, and fantastical creatures. Designed to inspire storytelling, users can create intricate jungle mazes or other themed courses limited only by their imagination.

Campaign Details and Launch Offers

The Frontier campaign for Marble Adventures will run from 16th December 2024 to 16th January 2025 on MyMiniFactory. Early sign-ups are live now and include a 5% discount for the campaign. For the first time, Dungeon Blocks is introducing Merchant and Educator Tiers, offering special licences for selling or using the printed toy.

The project will continue to grow beyond the campaign, featuring an active Tribe subscription service, competitions, and interactive play at conventions.

Are you ready to explore a marble experience that pushes the boundaries of play and 3D printing? Sign up now to be part of this revolutionary adventure.