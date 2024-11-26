Kick Off the Festive Season with a Gift That’s a Winner

Make your holiday gifting unforgettable with shares in a racehorse – the ultimate present for thrill-seekers and horse racing fans.

This year, Racing Club is offering the unique opportunity to gift shares in a racehorse, with packages starting at just £25 and extending to VIP-level ownership for £10,000. Each option comes with exclusive benefits, ensuring a gift that’s truly one of a kind.

Tapping into the rising trend of experience-based gifts, this present offers more than something to unwrap.

“Forget the socks and stocking fillers, owning shares in a racehorse is a gift that truly keeps on giving,” said Richard Jaques, Director and Co-Founder at Racing Club. “It not only delivers the thrill of race days and unforgettable memories, but a connection to an exclusive community of fellow racing enthusiasts.”

Racing Club’s syndicate has introduced flexible share packages that make the excitement of racehorse ownership accessible to all budgets, without the cost of full ownership.

Racing Club’s horses, based in Lambourn, West Berkshire, are available at various price points to suit every budget:

Tiny Rebel (£40 per share): A two-year-old sired by three-time Group 1 winner Oasis Dream, poised for an exciting 2024/25 campaign.

Wendigo (£60 per share): Winner of two out of three races last season and set to compete in the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on 28th December.

Handlethekettle (£60 per share): A promising hurdler who won his stable debut and is preparing to return to action in the new year.

Spirit of Summer (£70 per share): Trained by top flat trainer Andrew Balding, this two-year-old colt recently competed in a Group 1 race in France and is gearing up for a big 2025 season.

For those who really want to go the distance, Racing Club also offers a couple of multi-horse packages for £125 each:

Wendigo, Handlethekettle + Blackwaterfoot

Wendigo, Dunstan + Blackwaterfoot

Alternatively, gift cards are available, giving the recipient full freedom to pick which shares to invest in.

Racing Club prides itself on building a strong sense of community among its members. Owners receive weekly updates on their horses, ballots for owner badges, stable visits, and a share of any prize money won. Additionally, they gain access to exclusive events, including hospitality at Wembley Stadium, the O2 Arena in London, and various racecourses.